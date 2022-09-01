EAST LANSING – The virtual Michigan Inland Lakes Convention: Protecting Lakes Today for Tomorrow will take place Sept. 14-16.
This virtual convention is hosted by the Michigan Inland Lakes Partnership and brings together lake scientists, government agencies, industry professionals, lakeshore residents, policy makers, and conservationists to spark new ideas and inspire stewardship of inland lakes.
Convention workshops and presentations are designed to engage, educate, and empower. The three-day event includes 45 concurrent sessions on issues such as lake protection and governance, algal blooms, aquatic plants, native freshwater mussels, communications, policy and law, invasive species, lake restoration, fish management, landscaping near shorelines, and much more.
In addition to presentations, attendees will also have an opportunity to attend interactive workshops. Those wishing to brush up on their communications skills should consider attending the “Water Words That Work” workshop organized by Eric Eckl, communications expert and founder of Water Words That Work. Back by popular demand is an aquatic plant identification workshop hosted by Michigan State University Extension and the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. New this year is a workshop focused solely on the economic value of inland lakes hosted by the Michigan Waterfront Alliance.
The event will also include two keynote addresses from professionals who are regionally recognized for their contribution to the field of lake science and conservation. Wednesday, Sept. 14, will kick-off with a keynote address from Roger LaBine of the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Native Wild Rice Coalition. The keynote address on Thursday, Sept. 15 will be presented by Emily Stanley, Professor in the Department of Integrative Biology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Agenda details and registration information are available on the Michigan Inland Lakes Convention website at bit.ly/milc2022. The registration fee is $60 and is all-inclusive for three days. The cost for students is $15. The deadline to register is Sept. 11.
The Michigan Inland Lakes Convention is a program of the Michigan Inland Lakes Partnership, a collaboration of diverse organizations with a common mission to advance stewardship of Michigan's inland lakes. The convention is sponsored by a variety of public and private organizations. Platinum sponsors include the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, CD3 General Benefit Corporation, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan, Michigan Waterfront Alliance, Saven Lake Services, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.