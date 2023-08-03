LANSING – Off-road vehicle enthusiasts know that a few bumps in the road can add to the fun, but what if a forest road is damaged? Or if the path under your tires doesn’t match what’s on the map? You can share your thoughts on your favorite places and help the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) keep its maps of thousands of miles of forest roads accurate.
The DNR annually reviews forest road information to make sure digital maps reflect what’s on the landscape and help people know which roads are open or closed to public use. Updates are posted April 1, the same date you can get new ORV licenses and trail permits.
While comments on forest road maps may be submitted at any time, feedback received by Aug. 31 will be considered when developing the 2024 maps.
About 11,600 miles of forest roads currently are open to the public. View the status of forest roads and submit comments on an interactive map at Michigan.gov/ForestRoads, or email comments to DNR-RoadInventoryProject@Michigan.gov.
Updates may include decisions to open or close a road to ORV or conventional vehicle traffic, or to update a road’s status. These decisions are typically made to protect damaged natural resources, ensure public safety due to road conditions or fix data errors in maps.