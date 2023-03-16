HARRISVILLE – Join the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, April 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., to learn about a recent study of the Black River Mouth Boating Access Site in Alcona County.
The study addressed the causes of moving sand at the site and alternatives that could alleviate the frequency of dredging.
"Access to Lake Huron can be difficult and unpredictable due to the amount of silting and sand movement at the site," said Richard Hill, DNR Parks and Recreation Division Gaylord District supervisor. "At the meeting, we'll share the study findings and gather public and community feedback. This is an integral step in selecting a plan to move forward."
The boating access site – operated by Alcona Township as part of a lease agreement with the DNR – is located at the mouth of the Black River in Alcona Township Park.
The meeting, held in conjunction with project consultant GEI Consultants, will begin with an overview of the study, followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
Several ways to participate
Join the April 4 meeting in person at the Alcona County Library, 312 West Main St. in Harrisville.
Join the April 4 meeting virtually via Zoom.
After the meeting, those interested can download the study and send their comments by email to DNR-PRD-GaylordDistrict@Michigan.gov through Friday, April 28.
Visit Michigan.gov/DNRWaterways to find Zoom meeting details and (after April 4) a link to the study.
For more information about the study or meeting, contact Richard Hill at HillR5@Michigan.gov or 989-732-3541, ext. 5020.