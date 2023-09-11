HALE – The Hale cross country team traveled to Midland’s Stratford Woods to compete in the Bullock Creek Lancer Invitational on Saturday. The Eagles’ had their boys team place 10th out of 12 scoring teams, while the girls’ didn’t have enough for a team score.
Senior Alex Wanty ran his first race of the year and managed an 11th place finish and time of 18:35. Paxton Downing was 25th with a run of 19:53, Liam Shalk-Smith was 71st at 23:56, Jacob Martin was 98th with a run of 27:45 and Curtis Wolkens was 102nd on a run of 29:34.
The Lady Eagles had Kayla Wolanin lead the way with a 35th place finish and time of 25:51. Elizabeth Gibson also competed, crossing 97th with a run of 33:55.
On Wednesday, Hale ran in the Rifle River Invite, hosted by Standish-Sterling.
The boys’ had just four runners in this one so they did not finish in the team scoring. They were led by Sean Bernard who was fifth with a time of 21:13. Downing was 20th and Shalk-Smith was 21st on times of 25:54 and 25:56. Wolkens was also 27th on a time of 33:33.
The girls’ took fourth as a team and were led by Wolanin with a 14th place finish and time of 29:00, Gibson had a 21st place finish on a run of 34:36, Felicity Hicks was 23rd by crossing at 36:34, Emily Bain placed 24th on a 36:37 and Rowan Hood had a 26th place finish by timing out at 37:46.
Hale returns to action on Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Fairview for the first North Star League jamboree. They also run in Petoskey on Saturday, Sept. 23.