EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Summerfest makes its Sweet 16 return to the Tawases Friday through Sunday.
The 16th annual festival this year features bounce houses, a cornhole tournament, beach and street dances, a 5K run, car cruise, a car, truck and cycle show and a Dawn Patrol Fly-In.
Summerfest 2023 begins Friday with a Kick Off Party at Shoreline Park in Tawas City. Bouncy Houses will be open from noon to 8 p.m. and the Cornhole Tournament starts at 1 p.m. with registration at noon. A beach dance is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. with live music featuring "Flipside."
Activities start Saturday at 9 a.m. with the Tawas Wellness Warriors and Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored Tawas Bay Summerfest 5K Run & Walk. The race begins and ends at the East Tawas Community Center, 760 Newman St.
The Summerfest Car Cruise takes to the streets starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. The cruise line-up takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. at Dean Arbour Ford along M-55, Tawas City.
Like last last year, here's the route for this year's Car Cruise:
Exit Dean Arbour Ford, across to Victoria Lane, right onto Victoria Lane, right into Lakeview Manor, left onto Fifth Avenue, left onto North Street, right onto Third Avenue, left onto Whittemore Street, left onto US-23 North, right onto Tawas Beach Road, through Tawas Point State Park, exit onto Tawas Beach Road, go straight through light onto Elliott Blvd., left onto Lincoln Street, right onto Wadsworth Street, left onto Airport Road, right onto North Tawas Lake Road, through Tawas Village, right onto North Tawas Lake Road, left on Warren Avenue, straight onto Maple Drive, left onto West Tawas Lake Road, and right onto Newman Street.
A Street Dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Newman Street featuring the band "No Baloney."
Summerfest wraps up on Sunday, July 16 with the 61st annual Iosco County Airport Fly-In from 8 a.m. to noon, sponsored by the Iosco Flying Club. The event runs in conjunction with Summerfest and includes a breakfast fundraiser featuring all-you-can-eat pancakes and eggs with a serving of sausage. Cost for the breakfast is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages five to 12 and children ages four and younger eat free.
The popular Car Show on Newman Street starts at 8 a.m., with registration from 7 to 10 a.m., and concludes with the awards ceremony at 3 p.m. This year offers 26 event classes for cars, trucks and motorcycles.
For more information on the festival, visit tawassummerfest.com.