STATE QUALIFIER – Hale Area Schools Robotics Team 5547 competed in the state qualifier for the second time in its eight-year history. Team members are, from left, Izzy Stephens, Less Cook, Brianna Sunde, Jack Alford, coach Joe Coleman, Anna Temple, Kyle Losinski, Dalton Jaremba,Avery Fairbanks, mentor Steve Bradley, and Mikayla Doughtery. Not pictured are Dalaney Kimmerer, Chloe Bernard and Kaitlynn Hollis.