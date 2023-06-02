EAST LANSING – MSU Extension Food Safety Team is offering free classes to learn the latest methods and research for preserving foods at home.
The online classes are offered via Zoom using your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or any device with internet access.
The classes include:
• June 8 – Homemade Dressings. Learn to make flavorful homemade dressings using your herbs to spice up your salad.
• June 15 – Celebrating Juneteenth: African-American Cuisine. African-American cuisine has influenced American cooking for decades. Join the safety team to discover the history of Juneteenth, safe food preservation methods, and recipes with guest speaker Crystal White.
• June 22 – Preserving Sweet Strawberries. It's strawberry season! Explore how to can and freeze, as well as make jam with this popular fruit. Preserve your strawberries now to enjoy all year long.
June 29 - Veggies – From Garden to Freezer. Learn how to freeze your garden fresh vegetables by blanching and freezing. We'll discuss what blanching is, what to blanch, and tips for freezing veggies.
These free classes are offered from 1-2 p.m. or from 6-7 p.m.
Register for one or more sessions at: https://events.anr.msu.edu/PreservingMIHarvest2023/.