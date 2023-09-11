OSCODA – Oscoda’s Region 957 of the American Youth Soccer Organization opened its fall 2023 season on Saturday.
The organization held its Opening Ceremony at 9 a.m. with all the teams assembled on the Wurtsmith Soccer Fields. A total of 18 teams of area children, ages four to 14, will be playing soccer on Saturdays in September and October.
The three travel squads were home Saturday with the 15U Avalanche hosting Tawas 1 & 2 for two matches. The Avalanche started their season with a 4-1 victory over Tawas 1. Coach Matt Kellogg’s team was in control from the start taking a 2-1 lead into halftime. Clara Pavlak and Liam Piotrowski each scored a goal. In the second match, Tawas 2 bettered the Avalance, 7-1. Zeke Sutton found the netting for Oscoda’s lone score. Next Saturday the Avalanche will stay home and host West Branch 1 & 2.
In 12U action, the two Oscoda teams faced off with each other before attacking other teams next Saturday. This week the Blue Lightning topped the Knights, 7-1. Evan Agtergael and Mallaki Hayes each scored two goals. Aaron Cruz Gasca, Eden Deller and Kennedy Ruby all blasted lone shots. Deller, Hayes and Ryan Lukach all earned assists. Spencer Jackson found the net for the Knights. Both squads travel south next Saturday to face Tawas teams.
10U saw the Golden Panthers blank the Elite Cleats, 7-0. Ryan Ruby had the hot foot and posted four goals for the victors. Jacob Beglin, Aspen Curley and Dalainey Kimsel all booted goals also.
In 8U, the Grizzlies topped the Blazers, 10-1. Brooklyn Janis blasted five goals and Isaac Rodriguez-Alvarado added four to pace Coach George Morse’s squad. Ivy Curley added a lone goal. The Blazers’ scorer wasn’t reported. In a high scoring affair, the Golden Stingers beat the Fire Kickers, 14-8. Matthias Kalbfleisch stung the opposition for 10 goals. Marley Doherty posted three goals and Atz Lee Dorr one. The Fire Kickers got all eight of their goals from Tucker Alda. In the final 8U match, the Dinosaurs beat the Golden Retrievers, 8-5. Braiden Kellogg scored five times for the winners. John McGarry scored twice and Katelynn Kellar once. Mackenzie Powroznik led the Retrievers with two goals. Emalynn Bryne, Kinsley Clouse and Waylon Goslee all scored once.
The little ones of 6U saw Coach Tony Nathaniel’s Jaguars top the Hot Shots, 5-2. Beckett Nathaniel netted the ball 4 times and Quinn Riddle added one for the victors. The Wildcats won over the Little Zoomies, 6-2. Bryce Alda netted four goals for the Cats. Hannah Nedo and Luke Szymanski each booted one. Colton Mallak was credited with two assists.