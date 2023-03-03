EAST TAWAS -The Tawas Utility Authority’s (TUA) special meeting on Thursday yielded noteworthy results as board representatives from East Tawas and Tawas City disputed the former city’s recent submission of a re-organization proposal to Tawas City.
The Organizational Transformation Plan (OTP) was created by East Tawas to address issues the board has with the current structure of the organization. The OTP cites a lack of communication between the TUA board and the operations at the wastewater treatment facility.
Official language from the OTP states: “since inception, there has been a disconnect between the board and the operations of the plant. This has recently been magnified due to many components of the plant needing reconditioning due to age. Typical maintenance and upkeep of the plant has been neglected over the years and it appears this may be due to the lack of administration and leadership between the board and the contracted operations services.”
In order to remedy these issues, the OTP suggests restructuring into a managing partner and a non-managing partner, with the managing partner serving as a full-time intermediary between the TUA board and Inframark, the contractor that operates the plant.
East Tawas’s original proposal offered to serve in this capacity, and it was made clear that East Tawas had no issue with Tawas City fulfilling the role instead, if that would be preferable for them.
East Tawas Councilman Dave Leslie initiated the meeting and opened the floor to Tawas City for a response to the OTP.
Tawas City Councilman David Lesinski responded by expressing his dissatisfaction with the structure of the meeting.
“I’m the one that asked for this special meeting,” Lesinski said. “I don’t like the way you’ve got it set up, you’ve got managing partner on the agenda, I’m here to talk about the sewer treatment.”
Tawas City affirmed that their priority is in securing the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan in order to repair and replace components of the wastewater treatment plant. In order to be eligible for the loan, project plans must be submitted to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy by May 1.
“We can talk about a managing partner down the road, but we’ve got two months to get this going. on I’ve seen this kicked down the road twice since I’ve been here. I don’t want to think that we’re going to kick May 1 out too,” stated Lesinski.
East Tawas City Manager Brent Barringer replied by asking if Tawas City shared the belief that there was a problem that needed to be fixed and if a managing partner is necessary. Lesinski replied that while he could not speak for the entire council, he does not believe that a managing partner is necessary.
“At this point I’m totally confident that Inframark can be the managing partner for now,” he stated.
When questioned about his ability to fulfill that role and direct any problems with operations of the plant to both city managers, regional manager for Inframark, Jason Hall, affirmed that this wouldn’t be an issue.
“The problem is this though,” Barringer countered, “there needs to be a single point of contact. Right now, the point of contact is four board members or to contact Julie, the clerk of the TUA. Historically, we’ve proven that that’s not successful and that’s what we’re trying to repair. To hire a contractor and then to tell that contractor to report to multiple entities- that’s proven to be ineffective.”
Lesinski affirmed that this is the way the board has been run since 1986 and is unconvinced that it needs to change. Attempting to steer the conversation back toward the project plans for the facility, Lesinski stated: “I’ve got a feeling we’re stalling to get by May 1. I have no faith in it right now, we have made excuse after excuse.”
The councilman voiced his concerns about moving forward with the work that needs to be done without the proper funding to back it up and explained that the project could become a financial pitfall if not handled appropriately, in a timely manner, and accompanied by the SRF loan.
“There is a counter-offer coming” Tawas City Manager Annge Horning confirmed, “In the meantime, the Tawas City Council would like this board to work together to do what needs to be done to move this project forward.”
When asked if it was safe to say that a managing partner would not be an element of the counter-offer, Lesinski replied that that information was discussed in a closed meeting and all he could say was that he thought it was a very fair offer.
Disrupting the back-and-forth cycle of discourse, Barringer suggested a short-term solution to the problems facing the board. “If you want to move forward in a rule-by-committee approach from the owner’s side, then let’s just do that, we just need to do it more frequently,” he said.
Barringer proposed that the board set up weekly meetings; the board would use this time to work with their consultants to get the project accomplished. After some debate, all board members agreed to this plan and the TUA board will now be meeting weekly.
Horning made remarks about the recent history of the communication between the board itself which may shed some light on the tension between the cities now. Horning claims that Tawas City representatives seemed to be on a need-to-know basis during correspondence with engineering contractor C2AE, whereas East Tawas was receiving information and documentation that they were not. “Information needs to be shared equally to everybody,” said Horning.
Barringer contested this, maintaining that he had spent a great deal of time communicating with everyone on it. He said this is a perfect example of why it is so crucial that after every decision by the board, a member is assigned to carry out the specified task, as well as designating the reporting mechanism through which updates are provided to the board.
The current action item that the TUA will be attending to is to review plans and specifications and provide a scope of work to C2AE to update the project plans. The updated plans will include renovating the plant’s ditches, repairing its concrete walkways, and renovating the secondary clarifier.
Before concluding, Barringer contended that in lieu of a managing partner being appointed, there needed to be an interim step that ensured the success of the project.
“I think one board member – it doesn’t matter who it is, needs to be designated as the point of contact for this project specifically. Leslie offered to fill the role and push information out to board members, a decision that was accepted by all.
When asked for public comment the board was addressed by one candid citizen who had this to say: “What I’ve heard today is cooperation. It’s long overdue and it would be helpful that we don’t look at who’s getting the credit. I think this is progress; it’s like a turtle, but it’ll get there.”