LANSING – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is extending an invitation to “step aboard” the Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW) grant program.
As part of EGLE’s ongoing NotMISpecies webinar series, the next event will focus on details of the CBCW program and it has been set for this Thursday, March 24, from 9-10 a.m.
To sign up, go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4120941414593589775.
If you’re looking for resources to help your community protect a local water body, EGLE states that the Michigan CBCW program provides $1,000 to $3,000 annually for groups interested in aquatic invasive species prevention through increased boater education and awareness.
Kelsey Bockelman and Paige Filice from Michigan State University Extension, along with EGLE representative Kevin Walters, will reveal the 2022 CBCW award recipients, share information on past projects and help webinar attendees prepare to apply for a CBCW grant in 2023.
EGLE notes that invasive species pose a threat to Michigan’s environment, economy and sometimes even human health. To explore what is at stake and what is being done, the NotMISpecies webinars look at how agencies, universities and locally-led organizations are working together to protect Michigan’s natural resources through the Michigan Invasive Species Program.
If you are concerned about the impacts of invasive species or are interested in the techniques used to control them, EGLE invites you to join the department as they examine species-specific actions, innovations in research/technology and programs designed to help communities prevent and manage harmful invasive species.
A question-and-answer period follows each presentation, and recordings of the programs can be viewed on the NotMISpecies Webinar Series page, at https://www.michigan.gov/egle/0,9429,7-135-3308_3333-539592--,00.html.