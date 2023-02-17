TAWAS CITY, MI - Rose Goick Saddler has been named by Becker’s Hospital Review to its 2023 list of “Rural Hospital CEOs to Know.” She currently serves as administrator for two Northeast Michigan rural community hospitals: Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City, and Ascension Standish Hospital in Standish.
Saddler is recognized as an esteemed leader with more than 40 years of healthcare experience serving rural communities. She began her career at Ascension Standish Hospital and worked at every level – from a candy striper to nursing assistant, licensed practical nurse and registered nurse. She earned a master's degree in geriatrics and holds a nursing home administrator license.
“Rose is an exemplary servant leader who is committed to Ascension’s Mission of providing holistic care that sustains and improves the health of individuals and communities,” says Stephanie Duggan, regional president and CEO, Mid/North Region, Ascension Michigan. “With a deep understanding of rural healthcare, she applies her knowledge and expertise to improve access to the healthcare we provide across our northern Michigan communities.
"Combined with her commitment to organizational quality and patient experience, Rose is keenly focused on growing and strengthening Ascension St. Joseph and Ascension Standish hospitals.”
Saddler is an active member of several organizations including Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA), serving on the Council for Rural and Small Hospitals and MHA Advocacy and Policy Committee. She is also a member of the Michigan Critical Access Hospital Quality Committee through Michigan Center for Rural Health and a board member for the Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium.