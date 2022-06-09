HALE – Londo Lakes Store has new owners and has reopened.
The new owners are Phil and Richelle Russo of Hale. They purchased the business in September 2021 after it had been closed for eight years. Their past business experiences include Phil in logistics and as an entrepreneur and Richelle in medical billing.
Located at 8585 Lavere Rd., Londo Lakes Store opened in 1965. The Russos are the third family to own the business. According to the new owners, the nature of the business is a convenience store by the lakes – near Sage, Londo, West Londo, Dease and Long lakes.
Londo Lakes Store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Deliveries are also available.
"We are excited to be part of the community and contribute to such a wonderful community," Richelle said. "Phil has been coming up to West Londo Lake for 15 years at his best friend's place."
For more information, call Londo Lakes Store at 989-600-5216.