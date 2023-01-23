OSCODA – In the first half, things weren’t exactly going the Oscoda girls’ basketball team’s way. Shots from the floor and the free throw line weren’t falling for them in the first two quarters, but the Lady Owls regrouped in the final two frames of their home North Star League Big Dipper game against Alcona on Tuesday, Jan. 17, allowing them to claim a key 48-37 victory.
“Alcona definitely played hard, they out-rebounded us in the first half and I think that was a big difference in the second half,” head coach Mark Toppi said.
The Owls have won four straight North Star League Big Dipper championships, but they faced a 14-10 deficit after the first quarter in this one and fell behind 20-14 late in the second.
Oscoda got a pair of hoops by Luella Whipkey in the closing moments of the half though, allowing them to pull within 20-18 at the break.
Kingsley Backstrom fought for a tough lay-up early in the third that put the Owls ahead 22-21 and a three by L. Whipkey made that gap 25-21.
Mia Whipkey closed the quarter with two more buckets for Oscoda, as it led 29-26 entering the fourth.
The Owls finally gained control of the game just moments into the fourth, as L. Whipkey was able to bury back-to-back three pointers for a 35-26 lead.
“We are trying to get Luella to be a little more aggressive, she thinks she is a point guard so she has to pass it every time down the floor,” Toppi said. “We are trying to get her a little bit more offensive minded because she is a great shooter.”
An and-one play by Backstrom pumped the lead to 42-31, and another Backstrom hoop gave the Owls their biggest lead of the night at 46-32; before they settled for the 11-point victory.
For Toppi, he liked seeing his team get the win, even on a night when the shots and free throws didn’t fall readily. The Owls were just three-of-12 from the line.
“We have been working on (free throw shooting) like crazy,” Toppi said. “I can live with that if we are playing solid defense, I think we can win a lot of games no matter how we shoot.”
The Owls had L. Whipkey net four threes and finish with 17 points, Backstrom poured in 13 points, M. Whipkey scored seven points, Elle Kellstrom scored four, Ava Gooch had three and Kyden Ehle and Ashton Ehle added two.
“I thought Mia stepped it up when we needed her to,” Toppi said. “She took it to the basket a couple times and got a couple quick ones. She didn’t want to lose this game, so that was huge.”
Oscoda (8-3 overall, 3-0 NSL Big Dipper) travels to Rogers City on Thursday for another crucial conference game. The Owls will also head to Mio on Monday and hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday, Feb. 2.