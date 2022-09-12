TAWAS CITY – “I’m very proud to be here,” said Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz, as he presented several individuals with heroism and life saving awards.
Recognizing unforeseen circumstances where the community, police officers and firefighters go beyond their call of duty, he elaborated, is one of the most gratifying moments in his career.
He announced the award recipients during the Sept. 6 Tawas City Council meeting, where multiple items earned the council’s stamp of approval that evening, as well, and will be summarized in next week’s publication. These include a resolution allowing golf carts on the city’s streets, a new zoning ordinance, a revised lease agreement with the Tawas Soccer Association and law enforcement equipment grants.
As for the hometown heroes, the awards were bestowed upon them as a result of their actions during two separate incidents.
Klosowski-Lorenz first referenced a fire that occurred in an East Tawas residence, on the night of July 20. “Our officers were doing a follow-up in East Tawas, at the time the call came out,” he said.
Among those who responded to the report – of a fully involved house fire, with somebody trapped inside – were TCPD Officers Ray Bruning III and Branden Kirby, East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) Officer Wayne Snyder, Tawas City Firefighter Tom Seigo and civilian Daniel Ploof, Boatswain’s Mate First Class Petty Officer with U.S. Coast Guard-Station Tawas.
Upon the police officers’ arrival, there was a crowd of people outside, telling them that there was a woman still in the residence.
Klosowski-Lorenz said that without missing a beat, Bruning III used a halligan bar to try to get the front door open. When Kirby then kicked in the side door to the home, he and the other officers were met with extreme smoke.
Kirby entered the residence and did a quick scan to see what he could do, but Klosowski-Lorenz said that he had to retreat as he was covered in smoke and couldn’t breathe. Kirby went out into the hallway, advising Snyder that he was unable to get too far.
When Snyder went in, he observed the victim’s legs on the floor before he, too, also had to pull back because of the heavy smoke. He told Kirby where the woman was situated, and that he couldn’t get to her.
Kirby then held his breath, got low and was able to drag the woman, who was unconscious, outside. As soon as they were through the door, Bruning III and Snyder assisted in getting the woman the rest of the way outside.
Klosowski-Lorenz noted that due to the thick smoke, and ensuing coughing, the officers were exhausted.
As previously reported, they suffered smoke inhalation, were treated and returned to duty. The occupant of the home, Judith J. Leslie, 80, was also tended to at the scene, before being airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
The fire occurred on West Tawas Lake Road, a short distance from Seigo’s residence. And Ploof, who wasn’t working that night, also happened to be in the area at the time.
Klosowski-Lorenz said that with no hesitation, Seigo responded and dedicated his focus solely on providing aid to Leslie.
Ploof, who was driving by, immediately noticed that help was needed and didn’t waste any time running up to the scene.
“Tom and Dan start doing CPR on the victim, instantaneously, when she comes out of the house,” Klosowski-Lorenz continued.
Unfortunately, he said, Leslie passed away 15 days later. But this was 15 more days that her family had, to visit their loved one in the hospital. Similarly, as noted in an ETPD press release, it was less than four minutes from the time of dispatch, to the woman being pulled from the burning house and CPR initiated. The quick, coordinated intervention of extensive resources prevented the complete loss of a home and gave the victim a fighting chance.
Some people may say it’s part of their jobs to do what they do, and Klosowski-Lorenz agreed; except for the fact that fire personnel have masks, respirators and everything that they need to go into a burning building. But for others, such as civilians and those in law enforcement, “It’s not something we have; it’s not something we train for,” he said, of going into a house fire and rescuing someone.
He explained that it was simply one of those unforeseen circumstances, for which they were put in a situation where they arrived before the fire department. “But it’s a reality.”
In recognition of their actions on July 20, Bruning III, Kirby, Ploof and Seigo were called to the front of the council chambers. “People in our community that are willing to run into a burning house to save somebody are special, special people,” Klosowski-Lorenz remarked. He expressed his thanks as he presented each of them with an Award of Heroism, after which they were applauded by the council representatives and audience members.
In what occurred during the East Tawas City Council meeting that same night, the chief added that Snyder – who’s also a firefighter/paramedic – was recognized for his response, as well. (See separate story).
Klosowski-Lorenz said that another courageous act took place recently, on Aug. 19, at Gateway Park in Tawas City.
Upon receiving a call of an unconscious, unresponsive 62-year-old male, on which a subject was performing CPR, Bruning III and TCPD Sgt. Jeremy Daniszewski were on scene in less than three minutes.
“Officer Bruning, within 11 seconds of pulling into the park, is doing compressions on the subject,” the chief detailed.
He added that while they were en route, Daniszewski methodically planned out what they were to do, once they arrived on scene. Since Bruning III is also an emergency medical technician, he was directed to go straight to the individual and engage the patient, while the sergeant retrieved and prepared the Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
As Daniszewski ran up, he was already ripping off the pads and starting the AED. “The patient was shocked within 90 seconds of them getting on scene,” said Klosowski-Lorenz, pointing to how this is rather noteworthy, since it takes at least 60 seconds just for the machine to boot up.
“There was no doubt in any of the firefighters’ minds, and everybody on scene, that that person had died,” he said of the 62-year-old; however, the patient was discharged from the hospital on Aug. 25. He has been in contact with the TCPD, with Klosowski-Lorenz reporting that the man is so happy to be alive and is very grateful.
Bruning III received another round of applause and words of appreciation, as he accepted a Life Saving Award from the chief. Although he was unable to join the meeting, Daniszewski has also earned a Life Saving Award for his response to the Gateway Park incident.
“Chief, thank you very much for your leadership,” added Councilman Ed Nagy, who told Klosowski-Lorenz that there’s a connection between him, and what these officers are doing and have accomplished. “Congratulations.”