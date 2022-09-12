GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND – Tawas City Police Department Chief (TCPD) Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz presented several awards during the Sept. 6 council meeting. He is pictured here at right, front, holding the certificate for TCPD Sgt. Jeremy Daniszewski, who earned a Life Saving Award after an incident at Gateway Park but was unable to join the meeting. Next to Klosowski-Lorenz, is TCPD Officer Ray Bruning III, who also received a Life Saving Award. He was presented with an Award of Heroism for his actions during a recent house fire, as well, as were those seen here in the back row. They are, from left, TCPD Officer Branden Kirby, Tawas City Firefighter Tom Seigo and Boatswain’s Mate First Class Petty Officer Daniel Ploof, of U.S. Coast Guard Station Tawas.