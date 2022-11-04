SAND LAKE – Develop Iosco (DI) announces the opening of its inaugural Winter Market on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The market will take place at the Sand Lake Community Center on Saturdays through April 2023. DI Board member Julie Shellenbarger, who chairs DI's Recreation & Tourism Committee, worked to create this opportunity which will help generate income for multiple vendors throughout the winter months.
She said DI is grateful to be able to partner with the board of the Sand Lake Community Center to help bring this economic opportunity to Iosco County. The Sand Lake Community Center is centrally located in Iosco County at 4059 Indian Lake Road, National City.
Vendors will include local farmers, producers, crafters, bakers, artists, etc. Interested vendors should email Shellenbarger at DIwintermarket@gmail.com. Current updates and event cancellations, perhaps due to inclement weather, will be posted on the Develop Iosco Winter Market Facebook page.
For more information about Develop Iosco, visit www.develop-iosco.org.