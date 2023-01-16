WEST BRANCH – The Huron Shores Bowling Conference competed at Hi-Skore Lanes in West Branch on Saturday. Each team rolled in two matches on the day.
Tawas Area’s girls’ team opened up with Bay City All Saints, losing 18-12. Bethany Sides had rolls of 126 and 127, Brooke McClellan had a 121 and Hailee Rose had a 112.
In their second match, the Lady Braves competed against Ogemaw Heights, and they came up short in this one, 25-5. Sides rolled a 177 and a 112, McClellan had solid games of 160 and 110 and Heather Mosseau had a roll of 117.
The Tawas boys opened the day with a loss to Alcona, 21-9. The Braves were one bowler short, and were led by Makayla Ward with a 158 and a 132, Jesse Hartman had rolls of 137 and 107 and William Collier rolled in with pinfalls of 125 and 112.
Tawas ended its day against Whittemore-Prescott, and lost this one 26-4. Collier had games of 133 and 111, Ward rolled a 125 and Kylee Stroemer had a pinfall of 103.
Oscoda saw its boys team compete against Bay City All Saints, which was a 27-3 win and against Ogemaw Heights, which was a 22-8 loss.
Jack LeClair had high games of 181, 205 and 155, Jace Hulverson had rolls of 182 and 187, Colin Stephan had rolls of 154 and 161 and Mason Osborn tallied pinfalls of 162 and 180.
“We came out strong in both match ups with our bakers, we threw a 157, 216, 157 and a 177,” head coach Josh Obeada said. “This is by far our best round of bakers and we plan to keep improving in the future. We were able to keep the competition up with All Saints, but kept falling short to Ogemaw. We plan to take the loss and grow from it during practice this week with a heavy focus on making our spares.”
The Lady Owls topped Alcona 23-7, in a game that saw Mia Winter roll pinfalls of 169 and 146. Colbie Kruse also rolled a 146.
They then took down All Saints 25-5, with Winter getting scores of 181 and 167, Kruse had rolls of 146 and 167 and Sophie Otremba rolled a 162.
“I am glad we were able to win, however we have a lot of work to do before the next game,” girls’ head coach Chelsi Hillard said.
The Whittemore-Prescott boys opened the day with a win over Houghton Lake and they capped it off with a win over Tawas Area. In the opening match they were led by Bryson Melrose with a high score of 198, Luke Aiello rolled a 144. In the second match, they had Cameron Smith get tallies of 224 and 212, Melrose had a 179 and a 164 and Tim Bunting had a 193.
The Lady Cardinals lost to Ogemaw Heights, but bounced back with a win over Alcona to wrap up the day.
In the opener, Morgan Hawks had a high score of 176 and Addi Ludwig rolled a 152. Against Alcona, Sierra Gaudette had a 141, Ludwig rolled in with a 138 and Danielle Riebenack had a pinfall of 132.
Area bowling teams return to Hi-Skore Lanes on Saturday for another round of doubleheader matches.