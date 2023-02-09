OSCODA – A small but committed group of birders attended an information session at the Robert J. Parks Library in Oscoda about the 2023 Global Bird Count taking place Feb. 17-20.
Avid birder and long-term member of the AuSable Valley Audobon, Peggy Ridgway gave the presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Ridgway encouraged participation in the bird count by registering on the birdcount.org website run by Cornell University.
As a way of preparing for the bird count, Ridgway suggested that birders keep a watchful eye on their bird feeders to see what times of day the birds feed and when most of the birds feed. She described how different species of birds feed at different times of day and enjoy different types of feed. Ridgway suggested safflower seeds as a feed because squirrels don’t like them. She also uses sunflower hearts and suet.
By logging into the birdcount.org website, birders can see what types of birds are identified on a daily basis. Ridgway said she scours the website every night during the count. Birders can get a little competitive and Ridgway is no exception, she reported that last year she tied for second place with the most species reported.
Ridgway provided a pamphlet with local birds and talked about how to identify males versus females of the different species. However, distinguishing between the sexes if not required for reporting during the bird count.
Ridgway reminded attendees to track waterfowl as part of the count as well as owls, hawks, turkeys and eagles. Over the last 50 years, 70 species have lost 50% of their population, Ridgway reported. Researchers attribute the drop in the number of birds on development, climate change and most recently the avian flu.
For those who can’t see the birds to identify them but have a keen ear, Merlin is a phone app that can be downloaded that will identify bird calls.
During a live Q&A session on Wed. Feb. 15 from 1-2 p.m. experts from Audubon, Birds Canada, and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology will share their tips for making birdwatching easier and more enjoyable for people of all ages and abilities. Answers about identifying and counting birds will help anyone be ready to be part of this event. Registration is available on the birdcount.org website.