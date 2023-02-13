WHITTEMORE – For the second time in three days, the Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team took on Charlton Heston Academy on Wednesday. The results were unfortunately the same for the Cardinals in both North Star League Big Dipper contests, as they lost both, including Wednesday’s version, 57-29.
“The boys had a slow start and couldn’t come back, but they never gave up,” head coach Ryan Lomason said.
The Patriots were able to take a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and led 31-6 at the half and 40-19 entering the fourth.
The Cardinals had Ashton Hunt lead the team with 15 points, Logan Aiello scored six and with two apiece was Brady Oliver, Cole Schmidt, Dylan Cockrell and Dylan Broughton.
On Monday, Feb. 6 it was a home NSL Big Dipper loss to Charlton Heston, 50-40.
“The boys played hard, just had a couple bad stretches and came up short,” Lomason said.
In the first quarter, Hunt and Oliver each hit threes, but C-H led 9-7 after one. That deficit grew to 27-14 at the half and the Patriots carried a 40-28 advantage entering the fourth.
Hunt hit a pair of threes and finished with 17 points, Oliver hit double figures as well with 10 points, Aiello added six, Mark Howie scored five and Will LaFranca was able to contribute with two.
W-P (6-9 overall, 2-6 NSL Big Dipper) played at home against Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday, hosts undefeated Mio on Thursday and heads to Roscommon on Monday.