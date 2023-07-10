GAYLORD – The Most Reverend Jeffrey J. Walsh, bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, has named Penny Clemens as the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Gaylord.
“Throughout Penny’s career as a teacher and principal, she has been committed to Catholic education and working with students, parents and faculty in creating a sense of community in the schools where she worked,” explained Bishop Walsh. “We are excited that she will lead our 16 schools in the Diocese of Gaylord, ensuring a Christ-centered community that emphasizes Catholic values and fosters academic excellence in our students.”
Clemens has worked in the Diocese of Gaylord since 2018. Most recently, she served as the principal at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in West Branch, and on the diocese’s Superintendent Leadership Team as an associate superintendent.
During the last five years as principal, Clemens increased enrollment by more than 40% at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, through building a family-like atmosphere, developing and managing the school budget to decrease unnecessary spending, updating the curriculum program and increasing school wages to promote staff retention – among many other accomplishments.
As the diocese’s associate superintendent, a position Clemens was appointed to in 2021, she led the accreditation process at several diocese schools, was a mentor to fellow principals and assisted with problem-solving skills on situations as they arose.
Clemens also stepped in as the interim principal at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Catholic School in Prudenville for the 2019-2020 school year.
Before joining the Diocese of Gaylord, Clemens taught kindergarten, first, second and third grades at Bishop Kelly Catholic School in Lapeer.
Following many years of teaching faith and academics, she became the principal at Bishop Kelly, where she developed curriculum for enhanced student learning and created a culture with strong Catholic values.
The Diocese of Gaylord operates 14 Catholic schools, consisting of 14 elementary schools with high schools at four, in northern Michigan. Included among these locations, is Holy Family School in East Tawas.
In addition, the Diocese of Gaylord is comprised of 75 parishes, two shrines, one chapel, one house of prayer and 67 cemeteries, located in 21 northern Michigan counties.