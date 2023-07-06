OSCODA – Residents, visitors and dogs lined the streets of downtown Oscoda on July 4 to watch the parade that started at 11 a.m. with two airplanes flying overhead.
The intense sun and temperatures well into the 80s had revelers competing for the much coveted shade on the east side of the street along the parade route.
Lasting for 45 minutes, the parade stretched from Furtaw Field, through downtown and ended at Mill Street.
This year's Grand Marshall was Karen Lopez, band director at Oscoda High School.
The newly crowned Miss US-23 Pinup Kira Tait, rode in the back of a red convertible. Karen Lipsey, Miss Hollywood 2022 sat next to her. A group of mermaids traveled on the NOW (Need Our Water) float.
Local churches, businesses, political parties and nonprofit organizations all participated in the parade. Kalitta Air brought a jet engine and an airplane to the parade. Kalitta was recruiting for its internship program.
The Veterans Memorial Park entered a float that was a Memorial Wall honoring prisoners of war and soldiers who are missing in action from the Vietnam War. Taps played as the float made its way down the parade route.
The Oscoda Fire Department was out in full force with several trucks and the dive rescue equipment. The Police Department, positioned at the back, signaled the end of the parade.
Bigfoot was enjoying his ride under a beach umbrella. Wonder Woman, aka Jessica Bravata, stopped to pose for photos along the route. The Dairy Queen mascot was passing out coupons.
The Shoreline Players were promoting their upcoming play, Spy Game, featuring local children.
A new addition to the float lineup was the giant coffee cup carrier created by Jim and Melanie Rowden, owners of the Biggby that is being built near the Family Fare.
The 4th of July parade is sponsored by the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce.