TAWAS CITY – At an annual event which Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education President Shannon Klenow referred to as her “favorite meeting of the year,” the top 10 students by Grade Point Average (GPA) in this year’s graduating class from Tawas Area High School (TAHS) were presented to the Board.
TAHS Principal Sarah Danek introduced the Class of 2023 academic achievers, who then shared their fondest memories, favorite classes, and plans for the future to the panel with their proud parents and families in the gallery.
Valedictorian Brian MacEwan, who earned a GPA of 4.103 at TAHS, recalled fondly that he playfully chased his teammates around the field with a dead goose during soccer practice in his senior year. He cited Mr. Woelke’s Advanced Chemistry class during junior year as his favorite, and said that he will attend Michigan Tech to study engineering ultimately to become a chemical engineer.
Salutatorian Christine Qiu (4.090 GPA) said that her most positive memory was competing in a math competition at school which turned into rather a marathon session. “We started about 8 a.m., and it ended around midnight,” she noted. AP Physics was her favorite, adding that it was the most challenging class she has ever taken. She plans to major in biology at the University of Michigan, and ultimately to become a doctor.
Kori Schaaf (4.063 GPA) said her most positive memory was breaking her sister’s home run record in High School. Advanced Chemistry was her favorite class, and she plans to study environmental engineering at Michigan Tech with an eye toward becoming an environmental lawyer.
Austin Billinghurst (4.048 GPA) said that he enjoyed participating on the cross-country team. While he enjoyed running, he said the best part of that experience was being able to “hang out” with his friends while cheering them on. AP Physics was his favorite class, he said, adding that Mr. Woelke made a challenging subject more enjoyable. While he has yet to decide on which college to attend, he affirmed his intent to go to college and then become a computer programmer.
Brant McKinley (4.044 GPA) referred to his entire senior year soccer season as holding his fondest moments, not only for the team’s victories, but for the camaraderie as well. Mr. Woelke’s Advanced Chemistry class during junior year was his favorite. He recalled that “Mr. Woelke did a great job teaching and I loved learning about all that. We talked about a lot of fun stuff, and the people in the class made it all the more enjoyable.” A career in dentistry is in Brant’s plans, as he said he will attend either Grand Valley State University or the University of Michigan to enter a pre-dental curriculum.
Miranda Nickell (4.042 GPA) was hard-pressed to select a specific favorite memory, but recalled being in the student section or in spirit games as among her happiest times. She pointed to Advanced Chemistry during her junior year as her favorite class, saying that it was “hands-on and the teacher was amazing,” and loved how challenging it was. She added that she plans to attend either the University of Michigan or CMU to study kinesiology.
Ashley Runyan (4.031 GPA) said that “hanging out” with her teammates on this year’s cross-country team was her fondest memory. Band class was her favorite, she said, because she loves playing and performing. She plans to attend CMU, and is leaning toward an accounting major.
Elise Klinger (3.996 GPA) said her fondest memory was during her junior year when the TAHS volleyball team won the district championship. Business class at the Tech Center was her favorite, she stated, because she wants to go into business but was unsure which business to pursue. That class, she said, helped her find direction. Elise added that she would be playing volleyball at Concordia in Chicago in the fall.
Madison Buresh (3.972 GPA) referred to Mr. Woelke’s Chemistry class in her junior year as both her favorite memory and her favorite class. She said she plans to attend MSU to work toward a degree in kinesiology.
Madelyn Koning (3.972 GPA) cited her experience backstage at a play during her freshman year as “a lot of fun,” Health Science class at the Tech Center as her favorite, especially since she plans to attend SVSU for their pre-veterinary medicine program and then to MSU (or an out-of-state school) to become a veterinarian.