OSCODA — It was a balmy morning on Friday, May 27 when area veterans prepared Oscoda's Pinecrest Cemetery for Memorial Day, when our nation reflects on the sacrifices United States service members have made over the years to preserve national freedoms and security.
It is a Michigan state law each veteran is recognized each Memorial day. The local Oscoda Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post 274 buys flags each year and are reimbursed by the state.
Finding veterans and placing flags on their graves is one of the many services offered by local VFW's.
About 25 people showed up to the Pinecrest cemetery in downtown Oscoda to mark the graves of veterans who have died giving their lives in the line of duty or served in wars and passed away peacefully years after.
Flags placed on the grave of each veteran honored those who served in the armed forces of the United States military.
Not only do they pass out flags at Pinecrest, but they also place flags at the Chippewa Indian Cemetery on Indian road, north of Oscoda.
Jaimie McGuire of Oscoda grew up in a military family. She said she volunteers her time giving out flags to honor deceased veterans because it's her way of paying respect.
"In today's society, people don't realize the sacrifices our armed forces have given to our country. I want to make sure my kids know to pay their respects too," she said.
Her daughter, Casey McGuire also placed flags on graves with her that day.
"I think it is about wanting to memorialize the people who gave our lives for our freedoms," said Casey.
Her mother wanted to make sure her children knows the importance of honoring veterans; knowing not only the importance of the role armed forces plays in preserving the American way of life, but also what people have to go through to keep people safe back home.
Jaime knew a man who was a veteran recently buried at Pinecrest. His name was Jim Lowell, who she knew for his kindness and generosity.
Ed Kuhn, post adjutant, was the one passing out flags to volunteers. He said flags honor all veterans regardless of rank. When veterans die, they are all equal regardless of what role they played.
"We are the people speaking free and acting in good will toward each other," he said. "Any time rights have been interfered with, America was there to respond to preserve that freedom and help maintain democracy."
So far this year, 18 veterans they know of have passed away. Kuhn said the way they find veterans and their graves isn't always direct, as people move about and some veterans never affiliate with local organizations.
He said he recently sent out a woman to "play hide and seek" to track down any graves of veterans.
"If they're a vet, they're a vet. They don't have to be part of any post. It's an honor to them."
Kuhn has noticed more people coming out each year, saying what used to take half a day, takes only an hour.
Tom Murawa is part of the VFW Riders, a motorcycle club for veterans. He showed up on a trike and helped pass out flags.
He said he comes out every year and passes out flags to "show a little token of respect for veterans so they're remembered instead of forgotten."