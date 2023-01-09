TAWAS CITY – It wasn’t exactly a high scoring night, but the Tawas Area girls’ basketball team broke their five game losing streak on Friday. The Lady Braves took care of host Ogemaw Heights, in a close 29-26 battle.
“It was another nail biter down to the end but the girls pulled it out,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “What a great defensive effort. We shot out of the gate with our press and against their man to man and scored 17 in the first quarter. After that we had some trouble putting it through the hoop as they adjusted their defense but we kept fighting.”
Kori Schaaf and Catie Push had four points apiece in the first quarter, helping Tawas to claim a 17-6 lead after one. The Braves managed just four points in the second, getting a hoop each by Push and Brooke Binder, but they still led 21-8 at the half.
Tawas led 25-17 entering the fourth. In the final frame, field-goals by Autumn Edwards and Binder extended the Tawas lead to 29-17, but the Lady Braves had to hang on in the final minutes as the Lady Falcons rallied late.
“With five minutes to go, we were up 12 but were not in the clear yet,” Edwards said. “With a couple forced shots and turnovers, we allowed them to creep back into the game and they were down five with 17 seconds left. It was scary at the end but proud of the girls for hanging in there.”
During Tawas’ five game losing streak, three of which were in close contests. Edwards was more than pleased to see her team pull off a close one.
“What a group of fighters and finally we pieced together four quarters,” she said. “The defensive effort was outstanding by everyone one.”
Binder was able to lead the team with eight points, Cadorette and Push had six points apiece, Schaaf finished with four points and with two points apiece was Ellary Warner, Kenna Seyfried and Edwards. Cadorette also had four rebounds and four steals and Push had six rebounds and three steals.
“Autumn played outstanding defense against their point guard and had some crucial rebounds down the stretch that allowed us to keep our possession late and stall at the end,” Edwards said. “It wasn’t pretty in the second half but again, progress and growth we can take forward.”
On Wednesday, Tawas lost a close home game with Kalkaska, 49-44.
“This was such a close game, three quarters we did great and out scored them or tied them,” Edwards said. “We just came out flat in the third quarter and allowed them a 14 point turn around off the bat.”
Leading the way on offense was Push with 10 points, Binder put in eight, Schaaf scored seven, with six apiece was Edwards, Warner and Cadorette and Seyfried also had one point. Schaaf also had five rebounds and four steals and Push had three steals.
Tawas (2-5 overall) hosted Alcona on Monday, hosts rival Oscoda today (Wednesday) and returns to action on Jan. 20 at home against Bay City Central.