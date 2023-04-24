AuGRES – The AuGres softball team hosted a four team invitational on Saturday. The Lady Wolverines were able to top the Charlton Heston Academy 20-9 in the opening game, but were unable to play in the championship game, due to inclement weather.
Charlton Heston scored nine runs in the first inning, but AuGres bounced back with 14 runs in the second to take control of the contest.
Isabella Freehling earned the win, pitching four innings and giving up nine runs on six hits and six strikeouts.
The offense was led by Lillie Maser, Adelaide Baur and Allyson Stange all getting multiple hits; including a home run from Stange.
The championship game between AuGres and Bay City All Saints will be played on May 12.
AuGres hosted Oscoda on Monday, hosts Alcona on Thursday and heads over to play Mio on Monday.