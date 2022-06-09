EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Arts Council and Tawas City will be sponsoring “Paint Tawas Bay” a plein air event, June 16-18.
Plein Air is the French term for “en plein air” which means in the open air, but it has come to represent the art of painting outdoors on location.
Watch the many artists from across the state as they work in the Tawas Bay area Thursday June 16 and Friday June 17. On Saturday June 18 there will be a quick paint from 10 a.m. to noon.
Following the quick paint on Saturday there will be an exhibition and sale in the pavilion at Shoreline Park, Tawas City from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, call the Tawas Bay Art Gallery at 989-362-5613 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.