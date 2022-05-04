LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that $400 auto refund checks have been sent to nearly three-quarters of eligible Michiganders from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) catastrophic fund surplus.
Data gathered by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) shows that Michigan’s auto insurance companies have distributed approximately $2.2 billion in total, with more than $1.2 billion being sent out in just the last two weeks. Auto insurers have until May 9 to issue the remaining checks or deposits to eligible drivers.
"Thanks to the bipartisan auto insurance reform I signed, nearly $2.2 billion has been put back in people’s pockets and another $800 million is yet to come,” said Whitmer. “Auto insurers have one more week to issue any remaining refunds to eligible drivers, so if you have not yet received your money, be sure to keep an eye on your mailbox or bank account. These refunds will help families pay the bills and put food on the table as we keep growing our economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and lowering costs.”
“Insurers have one more week to go until the May 9 deadline and we are keeping a close eye on the process,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “If you are eligible for a refund and do not receive it by May 9, be sure to contact your insurance company to ensure it has been issued."
If you cannot reach a resolution with your insurance company, or if your insurer offers your refund through something other than a paper check or ACH deposit, call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund for more information.
As a result of the cost controls, consumer protections, and other savings put into place by the state’s new bipartisan auto insurance law, the MCCA catastrophic fund had a $5 billion surplus as of June 2021, according to the governor's office. In November 2021, Whitmer called on the MCCA to return the maximum amount of surplus funds back to Michigan drivers while ensuring the viability of the fund.
After completing a data verification process, the MCCA transferred $3 billion to the Michigan insurers responsible for issuing refunds to eligible drivers, while retaining $2 billion of the surplus to ensure continuity of care for accident survivors. This transfer, initiated on March 9, triggered the 60-day deadline imposed by DIFS for insurers to issue refunds to eligible Michiganders.
To be eligible for a refund, Michiganders must have had a car, motorcycle, or RV that was insured to drive legally on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021. The refunds are $400 per vehicle or $80 per historic vehicle and must be sent in the form of a paper check or an ACH deposit no later than May 9, 2022. Consumers do not need to do anything to receive their refund, but they may wish to verify their address or banking information with their insurance company to prevent delays.
Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent. If consumers have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer, they should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov. More information is available at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund.