EAST TAWAS – Members of Tawas Bay Art Gallery have announced the second annual Paint Tawas Bay will take place beginning Thursday, June 15, and conclude with an exhibition and sale at Tawas City's Shoreline Park Saturday, June 17, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Watch for plein air painters from across the state working in the Tawas Bay area June 15-17. The term “plein air” is French for open air, and describes painting in the outdoors from life. Approximately 20 artists will be participating in Paint Tawas Bay with awards presented Saturday afternoon. The public is welcome to view and purchase newly completed artwork of the local area at Shoreline Park Saturday, and participate in voting for the People’s Choice award.
This event is sponsored by Tawas Bay Art Council, Tawas Bay Art Gallery, and Tawas City.
For more information, visit www.tawasbayartistgallery.com.