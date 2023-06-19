TAWAS CITY – “I am writing to acknowledge the exemplary work and dedication recently demonstrated by you and members of your staff,” stated Division Director Michelle Kleckler, of the Criminal Justice Information Center, in a letter to Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz.
Along with other information to be presented that night, the correspondence was included in the packet for the June 5 city council meeting.
Kleckler goes on to note that on May 4, Ann Vogel conducted a Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN)/National Crime Information Center audit of the TCPD.
“The responsibility of managing and ensuring the accuracy, security and integrity of criminal justice information systems is a shared responsibility of all federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies,” Kleckler wrote. “It was evident to Ms. Vogel that the [TCPD] and its staff embrace this management responsibility and philosophy.”
It was further noted how well-prepared that Klosowski-Lorenz and his staff were, and that all requested documents and records were readily available, up to date and accurate.
“All criminal history record queries were clearly and correctly substantiated,” Kleckler elaborated. “All record entries reviewed during the audit showed timely and accurate entry and validation.”
Overall, she continued, the finding showed that the TCPD was compliant in all of the audit components assessed. “This is a remarkable accomplishment, and I feel that you and your staff should be recognized and congratulated for their hard work and efforts.”
Kleckler extended her appreciation to the TCPD on a job well done, and for all that they do in the interest of public safety.
In an e-mail to Tawas City administration, which was also included in the council meeting packet, Klosowski-Lorenz stated that the LEIN and Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) structure all of the data the TCPD sends and receives, and essentially governs how the department does it policing.
He explained that LEIN and CJIS audits are from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), which transfers its standards to the state of Michigan through the Michigan State Police.
“The audit covers everything from on-site physical security at the police station, to our data we send and receive inside our police cars, policies of our department as they pertain to LEIN/CJIS, active and archived warrants (with accuracy of the data), the information we transmit over our police radios through dispatch and all of the storage and computer securities used by our officers,” Klosowski-Lorenz pointed out. “Essentially, without the positive compliance of our audit, we could not function as a police department.”
According to the chief, audits are conducted every three to five years, and approximately 30 days notice is given of an audit.
He added that he was happy to report 100% compliance for the TCPD audit, with a .02% error rate on documentation.
The final review notes within the compliance report, penned by Vogel, confirm that all areas assessed for the audit were found to be in compliance. She credited the TCPD for doing a great job on this, and encouraged them to keep up the good work.
In a separate e-mail, Klosowski-Lorenz acknowledged all of the city and TCPD staff for taking a high level of responsibility seriously with the department’s compliance to LEIN/CJIS information, as mandated by the state of Michigan and the FBI.
“With all of our staff keeping up on our required ‘Security Awareness Training’ and background and fingerprint checks, you help us keep our high level of security and fulfill the requirements,” he wrote.
He also stated that there are several aspects to the audit, but it requires everybody to maintain the high level of expectations.
“When they arrive and see that our compliance dates are not done just days prior to the audit, it shows we are keeping up on it without being told to do so,” Klosowski-Lorenz praised.
He also referenced the fact that there was only a .02% error rate on CJIS entries, which he said was commended during the audit.