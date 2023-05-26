TAWAS CITY – To set the city’s budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year (FY) – effective July 1 – Tawas City Council members adopted two resolutions, in a 7-0 vote, at their May 15 meeting.
The general appropriations resolution lists the revenues and expenditures that are anticipated for several different funds in the new FY, and authorizes levying the allocated 18.5906 mills for general operations in the municipality, as well as the voted millage of .4667 mills for mosquito control.
The document shows that the general fund, which accounts for the majority of public services provided to a community, will have $2,248,958 in revenues, compared to $2,176,670 in expenditures.
Revenues in the mosquito control fund will be $31,585, while expenses are estimated at $24,000.
Also included as part of the general appropriations resolution, both revenues and expenditures are anticipate to total $318,785 in the major street fund, $233,875 in the local street fund, $108,310 in the library fund, $50 in the cemetery trust fund and $69,816 in the police fund – which is associated with the former Tawas Police Authority’s pension plan through the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan.
When it comes to Tawas City’s general fund, as is often the case in most communities, the single greatest source of revenue will stem from property taxes. Of the expected $2,248,958 in general fund revenues for FY 2023-2024, property taxes account for $1,228,680 of the total.
There will be several other significant sources of revenue for this fund, including $200,525 in state revenue sharing, $165,000 in street equipment rental, $155,340 in fire contract fees, $106,035 in refuse collection fees, $81,000 in street benefits and a $74,673 transfer from reserves.
Also contributing to the general fund revenue in the coming FY, are such items as franchise fees, lease revenue, interest, trunkline overhead and property tax administration fees.
On the expenditure side, among the more costly general fund appropriations, will be those pertaining to the city’s police department, $403,958; department of public works, $394,430; fire department, $301,689; transfers out, $230,072; parks and recreation, $164,657; and rubbish collection/disposal, $105,000.
The general fund appropriations also consist of such expenses as those associated with administration at Tawas City Hall; the clerk/treasurer, city manager and other staff; assessor services; planning; and zoning.
As for some of the other categories encompassed within the general appropriations resolution, the $239,680 in State Act 51 money will account for the largest chunk of the $318,785 in major street fund revenues.
Expenditures from this fund in FY 2023-2024, will include routine maintenance, $129,240; transfers out, $45,850; trunkline winter maintenance, $35,185; trunkline routine maintenance, $34,725; and winter maintenance, $30,230; among a few others.
With the local street fund, the $233,875 in revenues will be generated from such sources as State Act 51 money, in the amount of $90,480, and contributions from the general fund totaling $68,000.
Appropriations in the local street fund, include $188,155 in routine maintenance, and $30,535 in winter maintenance.
In terms of the police fund, contributions from both Tawas City and East Tawas, in the amount of $34,908 each, will be used for the $69,816 in pension expenses this FY.
Of the library fund revenues and expenditures, each of which are estimated to be $108,310, the majority of the income will be the result of district library revenue sharing, at $55,000, and a $52,410 transfer from reserves. The top three expenditures, are: outdoor learning center, $46,000; personal services, $39,880; and contractual services, $4,020.
In the second resolution adopted by city officials, for special appropriations, this authorizes $127,164 in both revenues and expenditures for the GOLT refunding bond series 2017, $1,124,550 in revenues and $1,019,750 in expenditures for the sewer fund and $594,850 in revenues and $535,405 in appropriations for the water fund.
With the GOLT, the sole source of revenue is a $127,164 contribution from the general fund, while appropriations entail $115,000 in principal payments, $11,664 in interest payments and $500 in miscellaneous costs.
On the sewer and water side, as has been reported, these are known as enterprise funds. Separate from other municipal funds, they are designed so that a fee is charged to customers, in exchange for the particular service.
Making up the largest total of the sewer fund revenues this FY, is $986,000 in sewer charges. This is followed by federal grants, $89,350; interest, $25,000; penalties, $17,000; miscellaneous, $5,000; and connection fees, $2,200.
Included among the top expenditures in the sewer fund, are Tawas Utilities Authority costs, $650,000; contractual services, $94,000; personal services, $92,900; depreciation, $60,000; equipment rental, $24,000; and electric, $24,000.
Of the estimated water fund revenues, this includes water sales in the amount of $550,000; interest, $25,000; penalties, $9,800; miscellaneous, $8,000; and connection fees, $2,050.
Some of the largest expected appropriations in the water fund, are for Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority operating and maintenance, $195,000; depreciation, $129,000; personal services, $74,325; contractual services, $42,000; and equipment rental, $22,000.
According to the approved figures for all funds combined, the city’s overall estimated revenues will be $4,857,943 in FY 2023-2024, and appropriations will be $4,613,825, for a net of $244,118.