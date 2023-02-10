OSCODA – The combined faith communities of Hope Lutheran and St. John’s Episcopal emerged from the COVID epidemic no less for the wear.
When the doors opened back up and services began after the forced hiatus – the 60 or so devoted members were right back in the pews and even a few new faces were there – because their churches were not yet open, and people were hungry to worship, said Charlene Farmer, administrator.
“And,” she adds proudly, as if emphasizing holy ground, “none of us got COVID.”
When Wurtsmith Air Force Base closed in 1993 and nearly 4,000 military and civilian personnel were uprooted, the financial hit to the local community was nearly immeasurable in its scope and depth, financially, emotionally and spiritually. The population loss hit not just families, businesses, the school district and property values – it hit all churches hard and in particular, theirs.
Hope Lutheran and St. John’s Episcopal struggled on for the next 11 years, numbers and coffers dwindling, and then an idea emerged from leadership: Each church council knew both churches couldn’t continue to support themselves individually, but together, they had a chance.
The Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Michigan and the Bishops for the Lutheran Synod for the state of Michigan met. Each church presented the merger they hoped for, and both congregations voted, said member Norma Rick.
Recently, Rick and Farmer, joined by Marv Bradow, the treasurer, and Barbara Blair, whose husband served as a Lutheran pastor before the merger, huddled up in a church community room, and over coffee and cookies remembered and recalled the road that led to this day, and a place that Farmer said “remains a place of peace and joy.”
That was nearly 20 years ago, and the two faith communities of Hope Lutheran and St. John’s Episcopal have learned how to make it work. They are a combined congregation, each attending the others services, “Because,” as they agreed, “there’s not all that much different between them.”
Episcopal services are offered on the first and third Sunday of the month, and Lutheran services are on the second and fourth Sunday of the month. All begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is served by what they call “supplemental clergy,” often retired pastors who can travel to a different town each weekend and who often have their own following who find them as favorites, Farmer said.
Interior hallways show framed photos of pastors and bishops who’ve had a hand in forming the community through its history. Gathering areas look celebratory with pops of pink and red décor to mark St. Valentine’s Day.
Last year the church celebrated two Baptisms.
There are weddings, even one held on the beach.
There is much Christian Service outreach to FISH, Loaves and Fishes, the Baby Pantry, Coats for Kids and the Oscoda Community Church’s 24-hour food drive. Among its many activities, Scout Troop #7G for girls ages 11-14 prepares the altar for services and the Venture Crew for young people ages 14-21 – outdoor adventuring young people - remains consistently popular.
The merger has worked out well, and meant the difference between closing, and having a faith community to call home where good work can still be done.
The group of four laments that they are often considered hard to find. Located at the east end of Mill Street where it dead ends at Lake Huron, the church is surrounded by homes and could be considered off the beaten path though just a hard stone’s throw from US-23.
The combined Hope St. John’s Parish welcomes all.
“We don’t judge,” says Farmer, smiling. “Come as you are, but please, no pajamas!”
The church is located at 223 E. Mill Street, Oscoda. For more information call (989) 739-7785.