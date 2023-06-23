OSCODA – Godfreys, a band from West Branch, kicked off the summer concert series at the Oscoda Beach Park bandshell on Thursday, June 22.
The band played songs by artists ranging from Fleetwood Mac to the Cranberries.
The free weekly concerts are sponsored by the Oscoda Rotary Club and the Oscoda Schools Interact Club. Perfect weather greeted concert goers the first night of the season. Concerts are held on Thursdays starting at 7 p.m. with Lake Huron as the backdrop. Donations are collected for the band at intermission and traditionally the last concert of the summer is a fundraiser for Special Olympics.
Concessions, including popcorn, sno cones, pop and water are available for purchase at the concerts.
On June 29 Motor City Memories will be playing songs from the 1950s to the 1980s. Upcoming bands include Flipside and Grounded.