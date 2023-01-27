EAST LANSING – Michigan Sea Grant Great Lakes Coastal Planning & Zoning Email Course is a learning opportunity for coastal land use decision makers and interested residents.
Through a series of five lessons, delivered to your email inbox, you will learn about Michigan’s Great Lakes shorelines and how communities can plan and zone for those shorelines. This course is meant as an introduction to coastal planning and zoning topics of interest. Each lesson provides some general information with plenty of links to more content to explore.
Register for this free course at https://www.canr.msu.edu/courses/great-lakes-coastal-planning-zoning-email-course.
Once you have registered the first email lesson will be sent to the email address you supplied. You will receive one lesson a week for five weeks. The lessons consist of a key topic overview with plenty of links to additional content and resources. The course lessons include:
Lesson 1: Introduction & Coastal Processes of the Great Lakes
Lesson 2: Legal Framework for Shoreline Planning and Zoning
Lesson 3: Planning for Shorelines
Lesson 4: Zoning Tools for Coastal Communities
Lesson 5: Continuing Your Learning
Participants will learn about Michigan’s Great Lakes shorelines and their use. If you have any questions during or after the course, contact Tyler Augst at augsttyl@msu.edu.