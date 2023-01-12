OSCODA – Local business owners gathered at Tait’s Bill of Fare in Oscoda on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to learn about grant opportunities available from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
Lindsey Miller, community assistance team specialist with MEDC, presented to owners of AuSable Hardware, Gilbert’s Drug Store, The Lake Theatre, Parkside Dairy and State Street Salon. Miller works with businesses in Region 3 and the Eastern Upper Peninsula to educate them about funding opportunities available through the MEDC. MEDC works with local municipalities and businesses to “develop attractive places where people want to live, work and play.”
Match on Main is a grant opportunity up to $25,000 that requires a 10% match. New or expanding businesses are eligible to apply for a Match on Main grant. Match on Main documents are currently available on the www.miplace.org website. A copy of the application can be found at https://www.miplace.org/match-on-main. The online application window will open on Monday, Jan. 30 and will close on Friday, Feb. 24.
Oscoda businesses need to submit their grant application to EIC Director Todd Dickerson. Oscoda Township can forward two applications for consideration to the state. A scoring rubric is used to determine which applications will be forwarded to the state. At this point, Dickerson has not established a deadline for submission to him.
Awards will be announced the week of April 3 and grant agreements will be executed in May and June. According to Miller, six to eight applications from her region were funded in the most recent round of Match on Main funding awards. A total of $1.5 million is available statewide.
Match on Main grants are available to both nonprofit and for-profit businesses. The business needs to sell products or services face-to-face and have a physical location within a traditional downtown, historic neighborhood commercial corridor, or area planned and zoned for concentrated commercial development. The MEDC has developed a Local Business Worksheet that will help businesses determine whether or not they are eligible. A list of required grant application attachments is in the Program Guide.
The Program Guide outlines all of the allowed and disallowed expenses. The grant is paid on a reimbursement basis and expenses need to be paid to a third party. Indoor and outdoor renovations are allowed as well as technology and website improvements.
Miller, who has been in her position since 2018, said there have not been any projects submitted for consideration from Oscoda Township. Only communities that are designated as a Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) or a Michigan Mainstreet Community are eligible to apply. Oscoda is a designated RRC.
Additional information about Match on Main and other grant opportunities available through the MEDC can be found on the www.miplace.org website. Miller can be reached at millerl32@michigan.gov.
Superintendent Tammy Kline, Clerk Josh Sutton and Dickerson also attended the presentation.