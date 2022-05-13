EAST TAWAS – Volunteers with the American Legion are holding their annual Poppy Days fundraiser May 26-28.
During poppy days, hundreds of crepe paper poppies – all handmade by veterans as part of their therapeutic rehabilitation – are distributed throughout the Tawases in exchange for donations that go directly to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans in the communities. Funds are also used for the welfare of veterans, active military personnel, and the families of veterans and active military personnel where financial and medical need is evident.
Connecting the visual image of the poppy with the sacrifice of service made by our veterans has been an important goal of the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy program since its inception in 1921.
The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. Wear a poppy to honor those who have worn the nation's uniform.
The Friday before Memorial Day, May 27, is being designated by Congress as National Poppy Day.