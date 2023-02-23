TAWAS CITY – Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency (IRESA) Career and Technical Center, Tawas City, will be sending six culinary arts students to participate in the statewide ProStart Competition.
The competition brings together high school students from across the state to prepare them for a successful career in the restaurant and hospitality industry. During the competition, students gain vital hands-on industry experience in skills such as culinary, food safety and knife cuts, business management, menu development, marketing and more.
The first-place winners for culinary and management will earn a spot National ProStart Invitational and the top five teams from the national invitational will receive generous scholarships with last year’s scholarships totaling more than $200,000. The National ProStart Invitational will be held in Washington D.C. May 2-4.
The statewide ProStart Competition is being held at the Blue Water Convention Center in Port Huron. The competitions are set for:
• Culinary: 9:40 a.m. Sunday, March 5
• Knife Skills: 3:15 p.m. Sunday, March 5
• Tabletop: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5
• ServSafe Quiz Bowl: 12:15 and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5
Below are the students and team descriptions participating from IRESA:
• Knife Skills
Each contestant will select four knife cut options from a list of eight, including Rondelle, Batonnet, Julienne, Large Dice, Medium Dice, Small Dice, Brunoise, and Chiffonade. The contestants will present to the judges what four cuts they selected to execute. IRESA team members include Chloe Foxall and Raymond Cowles.
• Culinary Team
Teams must create a unique three-course meal consisting of a starter, entrée and dessert that demonstrates their culinary knowledge, skills and creative abilities. IRESA team members include Holly Daly, Chloe Foxall and Mahcayla Nichols.
• ServSafe Knowledge Bowl Team
The Knowledge Bowl is hosted in a Jeopardy-style format with participants answering questions that demonstrate their knowledge of the restaurant and foodservice industry. IRESA team members include Raymond Cowles, Quinton Coleman and AJ Short.
• Tabletop Design Team
The Tabletop Design team must develop a menu, develop a table setting, present the table, then answer critical thinking questions regarding their table. IRESA team members include Holly Daly and Chloe Foxall.