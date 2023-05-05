OSCODA – The Alpena Community College (ACC) Oscoda Campus will hold its multi-day job fair again this year, set to run from Monday to Wednesday, May 15-17.
The fair will go on from 9 to 11 a.m. each day, providing attendees with in-person interviewing opportunities with multiple employers.
The following employers will be participating in the event.
- Kalitta Air
- Phoenix Composite
- AuSable Valley Community Mental Health Authority
- Acorn Health
- Dobson Healthcare
- Michigan Works Region 7B
- Iosco County Commission on Aging
- Trillium Staffing Solutions
- ESI Employment Services Inc.
Tuesday, May 16 will see employers Star Cutter and TCA Insurance added to the roster. There will also be an entrepreneurship workshop led by Michigan Small Business Development Center Associate Regional Director Michael Nunneley taking place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The school is located at 5800 Skeel Ave. For more information, contact campus staff at 989-358-7295. Organizers point out that if you need a job or are looking to change lanes, this is an opportunity that you don’t want to miss.