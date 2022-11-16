TAWAS CITY — Two incumbent Iosco County Commissioners kept their seats in the Nov. 8 general election, after an unofficial tally of votes by the Iosco County Clerk’s Office.
Commissioner Terry Dutch, the Republican Iosco County District No. 2 commissioner won reelection against Democratic challenger Cynthia Schwedler. Dutcher earned 1,167 votes, or 57.43% and Schwedler earned 857 votes, or 42.18% of the votes.
Incumbent Republican Commissioner Charles Finley, who is the vice chairman of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners, won reelection with 1,467 votes, or 54.05% of the vote. Running against Finley was Democrat Rebekah Mason, who earned 831 votes or 30.62% of the votes. Peggy Lewis, who filed under no party affiliation, came in with the third most votes in the race with 415 votes or 15.29% of the total vote.
And in the District No. 4 commissioner race, Republican Brian Loeffler won the aforementioned seat against Incumbent Commissioner James Miner. Loeffler defeated Miner in the August Republican primary and was running in the general election, and was running unopposed. That was until Miner opted to run under the Democratic ticket as a write-in candidate at the last minute, filing to run as a write-in on the last day, Oct. 28, before the election.
In that election, Loeffler earned 1,717 votes, or 91.57% of the vote. There were 158 write-in votes, or 8.43% of the vote, with just 111 of those write-in votes verified to be for Miner on Thursday by the Iosco County Board of Canvassers.
According to election data from the clerk’s office, there was more than 60% voter turnout for the election. That means out of the county’s 21,134 registered voters, 12,753 cast votes in the county’s 18 precincts in various races. More information on the statistics of the aforementioned contests and other contests can be found by visiting https://electionreporting.com and clicking on the Iosco County link.