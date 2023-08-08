EAST TAWAS – As the new slogan states, “Sippin on the Sunrise Side” was in full action in Harbor Park this past Saturday afternoon at the Uncork’d Wine, Ale, and Food Festival presented by the non-profit Friends of East Tawas Library.
Proceeds from last year’s event went towards the Booked 4 lunch summer activities and additional bandwidth for programming at the East Tawas Library and included bringing in authors to present their works at the Author’s Fair that took place on June 24. This year’s proceeds will do much of the same, helping with future Library improvements and programming.
Inside the big tent on Aug. 5 were 15 vintners present including Bower’s Harbor Vineyards, Spicer’s Winery, Laurentide Winery, Leelanau Cellars, St Julian, Fenn Valley Vineyards, Burgdorf’s Winery, Peninsula Cellars, Spruce Ridge Vineyards, Black Star Farms, Thunder Bay Winery, and Chateau Chantal, which advertised a wine club, tours, tasting room, cooking lessons and a mid-week respite at its vineyard, winery and inn, Rose Valley, Amoritas Vineyards, and Modern Craft Winery. Not only could you sample each vintner’s many different wines, those in attendance also had the opportunity to purchase a bottle to take home.
“We like to mix our wines with different juices, make them fun, make them popular with connoisseurs, I like to call them “umbrella drinks,” said Matt Bullock, sales manager for Modern Craft Winery, where they served wines mixers such as “White Ice Lightning” which consisted of White Glacier wine mixed with blueberry RedBull.
Modern Craft has been in business for 15 years and has six tasting room locations at present, AuGres, West Branch, Portland, Frankenmuth, Milan, and Wyandotte.
Holding up the far end of the tent were Alpena Beverage and Griffin Beverage serving up ale from 12 breweries which included, Founders, Austin Brothers, Bells, Cheboygan Brewings, Blackrocks, Grand Armory Brewing, Saugatuck Brewing Co, Griffin Claw, Atwater Brewery, Midland Brewing Co, North Peak Brewing, and Jolly Pumpkin.
Let’s not forget the food vendors that were part of the day’s success at the entrance of the tent, Neiman’s Family Market, Klenow’s Market, Chris’s Catering, Alpine Almonds, and Brew Krew Sample Bar.
The festival had more than 30 sponsors and contributors of goods and services in support. Among the many vintners, brewers, and delicacies, there was the Axe and Lanes Rooftop Tiki Bar providing a free chance to score some free minutes of axe throwing or a free game of bowling at their establishment by giving you three chances to hit a bullseye with your choice of plastic axes or ninja stars. Alongside them, was a ring toss game that provided you with a hand full of plastic rings for $10 and the chance to ring a free bottle of wine to take home.
There were souvenirs a plenty at the Friends of East Tawas library table which included handcrafted wine glasses painted by the Friends of East Tawas Library themselves, as well as Uncork’d T-shirts and posters for sale.
Tickets for entrance into the fun and festivities were $20 and included tasting glasses and four drink tickets to start the introductions to your taste buds with the many flavors around the big, white tent.
Along with the sunshine and pleasant air cascading from the fresh waters of Lake Huron, attendees were treated with an ambiance of musical talents by Easy Street, the talented duo of Ted Wasilewski and Katie Nimcheski.
“We just love seeing all the people enjoying the beautiful day and having fun together,” said Laura Hupert, who attended the festival with Jim Janego. This was Laura’s first year at the festival and she shared that Modern Craft Winery was a favorite of hers.
The festival was bustling with a sea of volunteers at hand and over a thousand attendees inside and around the tent taking in the fullness of the day with cash prize raffles, fun games, great music, tasty treats, and aromatic sips of some of Michigan’s best.