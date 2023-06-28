TAWAS CITY – Thirty-two students from Iosco County are receiving scholarships through the Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) this year.
“Students from Iosco County have received $112,000 in scholarships in 2023 through ICCF’s scholarship programs,” said CFNEM Program Director Jennifer Dingman. “These students have worked hard and persevered through incredible challenges the last few years, and it is wonderful to see the generosity of people in our communities directly affecting local students as they chase their goals.”
Some students from Iosco County also received awards from funds held by the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan (CFNEM) whose eligibility includes students from Iosco County.
“All of these scholarship funds reflect someone’s legacy in action,” said CFNEM Executive Director Patrick Heraghty. “Because people who care about our communities and those who live here chose to give back, the Foundation was able to award over 200 scholarships this year, including those for Iosco County. This speaks volumes about our communities, our donors, and the incredible gift it is for these students to be cared for in this way by generous people they may never even meet.”
To see a full list of 2023 Iosco County scholarship recipients, or to learn more about scholarship opportunities offered through ICCF, visit iccf-online.org. Scholarships for the 2024 season for ICCF will be open in early January.