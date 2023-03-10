EAST TAWAS – The KFC Foundation, in partnership with Western Governors University (WGU), today announced that KFC restaurant employees will have the opportunity to receive 100 percent paid tuition when attending WGU to earn their degree.
Through this partnership, KFC restaurant employees can choose from more than 60 different bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and certification programs across business, information technology, education and healthcare. The KFC Foundation program is non-competitive, meaning every eligible employee who applies and enrolls will get tuition coverage.
Access to this opportunity is available beginning day one on the job for restaurant employees. WGU also offers rolling start dates every month, so KFC restaurant employees have the flexibility to enroll at any time and begin online courses as soon as they’re ready.
“Every year we look for new ways to support and enhance the lives of KFC restaurant employees,” said Emma Horn, executive director of the KFC Foundation. “What better opportunity to be able to offer team members than a flexible college degree program from Western Governors University that can fit seamlessly into their schedule. The program at WGU is perfect for someone who may not have enough hours in the day to balance a traditional college experience on top of a full- or part time- job and other life priorities.”
Western Governors University is an accredited online university dedicated to making higher education accessible for as many people as possible. It is the leading academic institution where students learn and advance through competency-based education, rather than semester completion. As soon as a student masters the skills in a course and proves them through rigorous assessment, they progress in the program.
Competency-based education works particularly well for learners in the workforce, giving them control over the pace of how and when they learn and may save them time progressing through the degree program.
“Together with our franchisees, we seek to create meaningful career growth and employee development opportunities for our restaurant teams every day,” said Karen Ancira, chief people officer, KFC U.S and KFC Foundation board member. “Whether it’s the opportunity to earn a GED for free, a scholarship to the educational institution of their choice, or 100 percent tuition to WGU, our restaurant teams now have more options than ever to grow their careers with KFC or pursue any career they wish.”
KFC restaurant employees interested in the WGU program can go to Kfcfoundation.org/wgu to learn more, and those interested in working at a KFC restaurant can visit kfc.com/careers for more information about available job opportunities in their area.