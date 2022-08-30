LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer applauded the Department of Management, Technology, and Budget’s (DTMB) decision to guarantee access to generic, prescription oral medication for 200,000 additional Michiganders, which started Sept. 1, as a result of her May executive directive. Today’s action ensures that more Michiganders have control over their own bodies and builds on the governor’s leadership to reproductive freedom.
“Every Michigan woman deserves to be able to make decisions about her body, including when and if to start a family,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, we celebrate a step forward by the State of Michigan to cover birth control for the 200,000 retirees and their families covered by the MPSERS non-Medicare plan. In the last year, hundreds of requests for birth control coverage were denied, preventing those who get coverage from MPSERS plans, such as a retired teacher’s daughter, from accessing the medication they needed. We need to use every tool in our toolbox to ensure women have control over their own bodies and access to reproductive health care no matter where they live or who they are. As some politicians take steps to control women’s bodies, enacting extreme laws and restrictions on abortion and medication, I will fight like hell to protect reproductive freedom.”
Effective Sept. 1, generic, prescription oral contraceptives were added to the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System (MPSERS) Non-Medicare Master Healthcare plan. Previously, oral contraceptives were only covered under the Medicare plan. As of Thursday, September 1, members in the Non-Medicare plan will have access to this coverage as well.
The MPSERS Plan covers approximately 200,000 retired school employees and their families with a goal of providing high quality health care at an affordable price for this primarily retiree population. While most of the members are retirees and do not often require reproductive health services, the plan also covers spouses and beneficiaries who utilize the coverage more frequently.
DTMB is working with OptumRx to reach out to the nearly 600 Michiganders who were denied contraception medication in the past 12 months and notify them of the newly available coverage.
Governor Whitmer’s executive directive 2022-05 instructed departments not to cooperate with or assist authorities of any state in any investigation or proceeding against anyone for obtaining, providing, or assisting someone else to obtain or provide reproductive healthcare that is legal where the health care is provided.
State of Michigan departments and agencies must also identify and assess potential opportunities to increase protections for reproductive health care, consistent with applicable law. They must detail how they can increase choices available to protect mental, physical, and reproductive health; safeguard the privacy of individuals seeking care; and assure the safety of reproductive healthcare providers.
Additionally, departments and agencies that communicate directly with the public on reproductive issues must provide accessible, comprehensive information about the current cost and availability of reproductive care and increase public awareness about the availability and safety of contraception.