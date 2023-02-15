ALPENA – Each year at the Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet, an area business or organization is recognized by MyMichigan Health Foundation’s Business Relations Committee for its leadership in promoting positive lifestyle choices and offering innovative health programs to their employees.
This year, Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union (AAACU) was awarded for its commitment to employee health and wellness.
“AAACU excelled in offering staff a wide variety of programming and incentives that are win-wins for both individual and personal health, and team productivity. This approach to health in the workplace is certainly supported by the Medical Center, and we are proud to recognize them with our annual Health Leadership Award,” said Ann Diamond, development director, MyMichigan Health Foundation.
Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union offers employees many of the basic health programs including flu shots, first aid and CPR training, and weight loss programs. Additionally, they provide other initiatives including an employee assistance program for their employees and family members, longevity incentives, fitness and weight management programs, emotional support services, and they promote a positive workplace environment with growth opportunities and a good work-life balance.
In addition AAACU offers a comprehensive benefit plan for their staff. This organization is a great example of engaging employees in a healthy approach to living that promotes good, lifelong habits.
“AAACU is a well-deserved recipient of the 2023 Health Leadership Award," Diamond said. "They offer relevant programs and initiatives to their staff, are an excellent community member and partner, and the exhibit a true example of community leadership. Their support of northeast Michigan not only includes financial support but their staff is actively involved in activities throughout their service area. We congratulate AAACU on the receipt of this award.”