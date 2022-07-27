A review
by Jenny Haglund
Laughter filled the playhouse in East Tawas last Friday, during the Tawas Bay Players’ (TBP) opening night performance of I Love Lacy. Subsequent shows were also held this past weekend and, for those who missed the debut, more opportunities remain to check out this fun comedy.
Written and directed by local playwright Michal Jacot, with Laurie Jacot serving as assistant director and Judy Quarters as producer, I Love Lacy is an amusing play packed with some great one-liners.
The TBP’s summer production begins with Alexandra Perrot, in her role as Sue Parker, and Zachary Dalton as the character Trevor, gathering at their friend Lacy Casey’s home for dinner.
The clumsiness of Lacy, played by Gabi Coon, is on full display right from the start. So the audience quickly understands why Sue describes her lifelong pal as a walking, talking accident waiting to happen.
It comes with good intentions, though. Sue’s tough love – and often brutally honest – approach is exactly what Lacy needs at times. For instance, Sue quips that as the best friend, it’s her job to point out to Lacy everything that’s wrong with her. But in all seriousness, Sue was looking out for Lacy by telling her that while she tries so hard to please people, she ends up overextending herself.
Perrot’s portrayal of Sue is a hilarious highlight of the show, and she generated some of the biggest laughs from the crowd on opening night of I Love Lacy.
Sue doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing her opinions and giving advice to Trevor, either, and as the play continues the tight-knit trio go on to help each other navigate the ups and downs of friendship, family and young love.
The latter includes Lacy’s disastrous first date with Bryce Wheeler, played by Daniel Stone.
Each actor gave a great performance, and Stone was another standout. It’s easy to forget how young the local high school student is, as he confidently commands the attention of the audience and lets his prior theater experience shine through.
Despite their uncomfortable initial encounter, with Lacy accidentally knocking a drink into Bryce’s lap, and Bryce mistakenly thinking his date’s name is Ellen, they still try to give it a go.
However, their next rendezvous and the others that follow don’t get any better, as Bryce’s true colors become more evident and Lacy lives up even further to her accident-prone status.
Covered in pasta upon returning to Lacy’s home after an outing with her and her friends, Bryce is told by Sue that he shouldn’t even bother cleaning up. Well aware of Lacy’s klutzy nature, “The night isn’t over yet,” Sue jokes.
The out-of-touch Bryce, who’s still referring to his girlfriend as Ellen at this point, goes on to meet Lacy’s father that evening also.
Carl Casey, played by Alan Dalton, arrives to fix his daughter’s washing machine. As he wraps up his work and the night winds down, Lacy and Trevor are the only ones left in the home.
It’s then revealed that Carl gets along great with Sue, but Trevor is desperate to also form a connection with Lacy’s dad and gain his approval. What ensues is a particularly funny scene, during which Lacy suggests that Trevor may be able to bond with her father over his love of football. This poses a challenge, though, as the only “sport” Trevor is well-versed in, is croquet.
Later on, the adorably awkward Trevor sees his opportunity when he has a moment alone with Carl. He tries to put on the charm, only for his jokes to fall flat with the stone-faced father. But the audience feels for Trevor, a likeable character who has always appreciated and accepted Lacy for exactly who she is, regardless of her traits that others may perceive as flaws.
Also among the comical cast is Anna Young, as Gabriella Callederoni. She may not recite a vast amount of dialogue, but Gabriella is key in revealing even more truths about Bryce, and Young’s performance is delightful.
Some writers give the impression that they can only garner laughs by taking a more raunchy route, but Jacot’s play is a refreshing example of how it’s possible to keep things clean while also bringing consistent comedy and entertainment.
If you’re curious to learn whether the unlucky-in-love Lacy finds her ideal match, or if Trevor manages to win over Carl, I Love Lacy will return to the stage this week.
There will be one performance a night on Thursday through Sunday, July 28-31, each beginning at 7 p.m. The TBP Playhouse is located at 401 Newman St. and the box office opens one hour prior to show time. Tickets are $11 and reservations can also be made online, at www.tawasbayplayers.com. For more information, visit the website or call 362-8373.