EAST TAWAS – It’s all about the smile. Special Olympic Michigan Athletes wait all year to see the Water Warriors ride into the harbor.
They often wave homemade welcome signs and banners of greeting. Then the excited athletes wait patiently in line while Water Warrior land support volunteers fit them with life vests and buckle them up. Additional volunteer Water Warriors help each Special Olympian walk along the dock and step aboard one of the PWC machines for a ride around the harbor. And they smile.
For more than 30 years the Water Warriors have mounted personal watercraft (PWCs) and ride 450 miles of Lake Huron from Mackinaw City to Anchor Bay to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. COVID stalled the Water Warriors and Special Olympics Michigan events, but they are both back. For the 2023 ride, the Water Warriors will be riding from Port Huron to Port Austin to the Tawases to Caseville to Anchor Bay on July 24-26. All participants pledge to raise $1,000 to ride with the Water Warriors.
The Water Warriors will arrive at the State Dock in East Tawas at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, where they will refuel their PWCs and give rides to Area 31 Special Olympics Michigan athletes. After a lunch supported by the Harbor Park Café, they will jump back on their machines at 12:30 p.m. to ride across Saginaw Bay to Caseville. The Water Warriors invite everyone to stop by the East Tawas State Dock, visit with the Water Warriors and Area 31 athletes, and maybe make a donation.
Representing Northeast Michigan on the ride this year are Brad Saegesser (Tawas City), Jan Johnson (East Tawas), and Wendy May (Harrisville).
To learn more about the Water Warriors, including getting involved with this year’s ride, please visit www.waterwarriors.us or contact Saegesser at 989-820-7171.