EAST TAWAS – Sunrise Side Lifelong Learning (SSLL), a member-directed, nonprofit organization that plans and offers informal educational programs and activities to enrich the daily lives of its members and others through classes, trips, outdoor activities, and social events, is back with a full schedule of classes and trips for this year.
Listed are the classes for May and June and upcoming trips for the summer season:
Trips:
June 25: Howell Balloon-fest, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The largest balloon festival in the Midwest this huge three-day festival features sky divers, live entertainment, stunt kite demonstrations, art show, open air market, and a balloon glow. In the evening there will be a mass balloon launch as well as a concert. Price includes bus, driver, and admission to the event. Cost is $124 for members and $144.00 for non-members. Registration deadline is June 1.
July 11-12: Greenfield Village/Henry Ford Museum, Dearborn. Leave at 7 a.m. Monday, return 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Experience the sights, sounds and sensations of America’s fascination formation. Three hundred years of American perseverance serve as a living reminder that anything is possible. Take a ride in a Model T or walk through four working farms. The Henry Ford Museum of American innovation allows you to experience the strides of America’s greatest minds. Step inside the bus where Rosa Parks took a stand by taking a seat, play pilot as you explore flight innovations. Events take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Cost for members is $295 and $310 for non-members. Registration deadline is June 10.
Classes:
May 4: Your Bucket list and beyond, 10 a.m. to noon. Attorneys Jerry Schmidt and Ann Victoria Hopcroft will discuss the differences between the various estate planning devices available, including wills, trusts, deeds, etc. They will describe the usefulness of the “Lady Bird Deed.” The rudiments of Medicaid planning will be offered. Cost for members is $20, and $30 for non-members.
May 18: Dementia simulation: Understanding how it feels, 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members $20.00.
May 25: Gardening for Pollinators, 10 am to noon. Members $15.00, Non-members $25.00
June 8: Watercolor for beginners, 1 to 3 p.m. Local artist Janice Dumas will lead you as you experiment with various watercolor techniques on paper. Class will be held at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, 302 Newman St., East Tawas. Cost for members is $40 and $55 for non-members.
June 9: Keeping you living longer in your home, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ninety percent of seniors want to stay in their own homes as they age, this class will discuss services and supports that can help you stay in your home. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.
June 14-16: Afternoons with the British Monarchy, noon to 3 p.m. This is a three-part seminar on the reign of one of the longest reigning of the English Monarchy. In session one Queen Victoria will take you on a journey of childhood, reign, marriage to Prince Albert, her children, and the things she accomplished. In session two you will learn of one of the biggest scandals to the Monarchy. In session three you will meet Queen Elizabeth, learn about her reign, marriage, children, and future of the British Monarchy. After each session you will enjoy tea and favorite desserts of that Monarch. Cost for members is $40 and $50 for non-members.
Individual computer, smartphone, or device tutoring, at a time that is convenient to you, 90 minutes. Cost is $20 for members and $40 non-members.
For more information and to register call 989-362-3006, ext.168.