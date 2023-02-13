OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team traveled south to Chesaning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Owls were able to dominate the Independent Swim Conference meet, picking up a 103-67 victory.
“Top to bottom we don’t have any glaring holes,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “We have swimmers swimming exhibition that we expect will score critical points in the conference meet in a few weeks. It will be a real team effort.”
The night kicked off with a win by the Oscoda medley relay team of Joe Rush, Stephen Price, Ben Rudolph and Axel Raybourn. They also had Jack Garner, Aidan Taylor, Gabe Martin and Dan Helsel come in third in the same event.
In the 200 free, it was Carter Nelkie taking second, Patrick Boje coming in third and Kaleb Williams coming in fourth. Raybourn and Libby Mongeau were first and second in the individual medley, with Julian Gawne adding a fifth place finish in that event.
The 50 free had Joe Rush touch out in first place, Rudolph was third and Boje came in fourth. The butterfly featured second-third-fourth place finishes from Raybourn, Gabe Martin and Taylor.
In the 200 free relay, Rush, Rudolph, Price and Raybourn teamed up to take first place and they also had the third place team in the same event, thanks to Boje, Nelkie, Gawne and Mongeau. In the backstroke, Rush took first, Mongeau took third and Garner took fifth. Price, Rudolph and Taylor were first, third and fourth in the breaststroke.
The night finished up with a 400 free relay team of Nelkie, Boje, Martin and Mongeau coming in second and Gawne, Garner, Williams and Taylor coming in third.
Oscoda (7-1 overall) was at John Glenn on Tuesday and takes part in the ISC championship meet on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.