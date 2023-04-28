EAST TAWAS – Iosco-Arenac District Library is accepting applications for its first Authors Fair.
The fair is planned for Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harbor Park in East Tawas. Local authors from Iosco and Arenac counties, as well as those from nearby areas are welcome to apply. Interested authors are asked to drop off a copy of their book with the completed application to the District Library Headquarters at 120 W. Westover Street, East Tawas. An application can be downloaded from the District’s website at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.
The fair is free to participating authors and the District Library is providing the tent, tables, and chairs. This is an opportunity for the authors to sell books and to introduce themselves to a supportive community.
"This fair is a new experience for us, but the goal is to build upon it going forward so we can offer a consistent venue to highlight local authors,” said Arleen Wood, community liaison librarian.
For more information, contact Wood at 989-362-2651 or visit www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.