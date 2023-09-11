TAWAS CITY – We are now in week four of the high school football season, and the games are starting to get a feeling of an added importance. Whittemore-Prescott and AuGres meet in a showdown between above .500 teams, and Oscoda and Tawas Area look to get their records back to the .500 mark.
Whittemore-Prescott (2-1 overall) at AuGres (3-0)
AuGres has been an unstoppable force through the first three weeks of the season. The Wolverines have outscored their first three opponents by a combined score of 186-14. Whittemore-Prescott head coach Joe Murphy knows just how hard they’re going to be to slow down.
“We can’t have any mistakes or penalties against AuGres,” he said. “We have to clean that up as much as we can if we really want to compete. We are going there and it is going to be tough. We are going to give them our best punch and see what we can do, see if we can compete with those guys.”
The Wolverines won last year’s meeting 56-8. AuGres head coach Brian Sanchez knows that this Cardinal squad has played good football at times this year though.
“We don’t ever underestimate anybody,” he said. “We don’t overlook anything, we study, we watch a lot of film and our coaching staff (is prepared). We educate the kids and the big thing for us if we can get our players to be students of the game, we are going to be more successful. Whittemore has the potential to be a very good team. They have a strong running back and they throw the ball more than they use to. We just have to go out there and make tackles and execute.”
Elk Rapids (0-3) at Oscoda (1-2)
This Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division game just might be what Oscoda needs to get its season swung in the right direction. With a win, they’ll return to the .500 mark with a trip to rival Tawas Area looming next week. A loss puts them at 1-3 and in a much more precarious situation.
“They are typically a very good football program and I think they are again this year,” head coach Mark Whitley said of Elk Rapids.
The Elks may not have won a game yet this year, but have gone through a tough early season schedule, against the likes of Benzie Central, Boyne City and Grayling.
“They look to be bigger physically than us, but I think that as far as team speed we get the nod there,” Whitley said. “They have a quarterback who can throw it a little bit, so we are going to have to cover and get helmets to the football.”
Tawas (1-2) at Benzie Central (1-2)
Tawas Area wraps up its third straight week of long road games with a trip to Benzie Central this week. If the Braves are to get back to the .500 mark they’ll have to do it against a solid Huskie team that has a win over Elk Rapids and one possession losses to Hudson and Frankfort.
“They are a really, really good football team,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. They spread it out, it is going to be a track meet. We are going to work on our problems that we have to focus on and we are going to try our best to come out with a victory.”