HALE – The Hale baseball team battled visiting Mio in a North Star League crossover doubleheader on Thursday. The Eagles struggled with the Thunderbolts, however, dropping both games, 23-0 and 18-1 on a rainy evening.
Austin Fox won the opener for Mio, striking out three batters and giving up just one hit.
In game two, Hunter Harju was the winner for the ‘Bolts, pitching two innings without giving up a hit and fanning two batters.
Hale (2-2 overall) hosted Alcona on Monday, hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday, is at a tournament in Posen on Saturday and is at Whittemore-Prescott on Monday.