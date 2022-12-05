TAWAS CITY – Many memories were made and once-in-a-lifetime moments had through Sunrise Side Lifelong Learning (SSLL). But after a decade of offering educational programs, adventures across the country and abroad, hands-on activities, social events and other enriching experiences, representatives regret to announce that the organization is no longer able to sustain its services.
Following the group’s last organized outing on Dec. 1, the 501©(3) nonprofit suspended operations and formally closed their doors this past Friday, Dec. 2.
During its 10-year run, SSLL arranged countless activities for senior residents in four counties – Iosco, Arenac, Alcona and Ogemaw – from their office headquarters within the Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency (IRESA) building in Tawas City.
“The mission of SSLL has been to provide participants with the highest quality, lowest cost programs to foster continual educational opportunities to enrich the daily lives of our members,” stated Director Margaret Olpere. However, “Regrettably, due to declining membership and economic uncertainties, we can no longer sustain the organization.”
As they were closing up the office on their last day, a phone interview for this story was conducted with Olpere and SSLL Board President Nancy George.
Since being started by Carole Cooper in 2013, George said that SSLL went on to have more than 1,000 members over the years.
Although geared toward individuals age 50 and older, she noted that if a member wanted to bring an adult son or daughter to one of the events, for example, they were also welcome.
Considering that there are a lot of area seniors on a limited income, but who still want to have a social life, “Our goal was to offer a wide variety of activities at the most affordable cost that we could come up with,” George continued.
And prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the member-directed, volunteer organization proved it had more than exceeded this goal.
Catering to participants of all abilities, SSLL made opportunities available to not only the active seniors in the area, but also those who were more sedentary than others or had mobility limitations.
George shared that every year, in three different trimesters, SSLL offered 20 day or overnight trips, about 40 classes in multiple areas of study, a domestic seven- to 10-day excursion and an international trip.
“The great thing about it is, we picked up locally,” she said, explaining that buses – seating approximately 50 people each – were brought right to the community in order to transport individuals to the various destinations.
Among the U.S. locales they traveled to, two buses of SSLL members visited New York City; one went to Washington, D.C.; another bus load took members for a tour of Boston and the East Coast; some participants enjoyed a land and cruise trip to Alaska; and they could also get in on the National Parks trip, just to name a few.
In international getaways, SSLL sent people to places including Iceland, Costa Rica, Italy, Germany, Ireland and Nepal.
In reference to the latter, “We were the first-ever senior travel group to go through Nepal,” George pointed out.
Readers of this publication may recall that this is also when Tawas City resident and SSLL member/volunteer June Scott, who was 93 at the time, became the oldest person to ever zip-line in that country.
As reported, while in the city of Pokhara with fellow group members in January 2019, she coasted through a 1.8-km portion of the Himalayas as she rode the world’s longest and steepest zip-line. With speeds approaching 86 miles-per-hour, it drops nearly 2,000 feet, at an angle of 56 degrees.
As for the day and overnight programs offered through SSLL, these featured such options as kayaking, paragliding and river rafting. There was also a range of less strenuous events, including taking in performing arts shows at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw; enjoying the international entries at the ArtPrize competition in Grand Rapids; and visiting the Alcona FFA Sugar Shack in Lincoln, Our Lady of the Woods Shrine in Mio, Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Dow Gardens in Midland and Eastern Market in Detroit.
SSLL members also opted for a leisurely outing to serve as their final event as a group, on Dec. 1. According to George, they attended a Christmas show while dining at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth. She added that they took part in quite a few of these lunch shows over the years, because the food was good and the entertainment was always fun and interesting.
She said that whenever the members headed to a primary destination, it wouldn’t be their only stop, as they also incorporated additional activities along the way. For instance, when touring the Music House Museum near Traverse City – in one of their many jaunts across the Mitten State – they did a wine tasting on the peninsula and had a meal at the oldest brewpub in Michigan, as well.
Since SSLL’s inception, George estimates that they went on roughly 200 day and overnight trips.
Along with social events they held in the communities throughout their coverage area – from the AuGres Yacht Club to the Harrisville State Park and elsewhere – Olpere said that SSLL also ensured its members had a plethora of classes at their disposal.
Rather than being in a formal setting with tests and the like, she described these as fun yet informative sessions, with George adding that the educational events spanned a wide range of study areas. This included cooking, painting and craft classes, such presentations as those by the U.S. Coast Guard and lessons on fitness and health, music and movies, history, religion and anthropology.
SSLL also put on plenty of one-time, special events. A tea, held in conjunction with a spoof fashion show, is one example cited by George.
“We had fun,” Olpere remarked of her time with SSLL.
Concurring wholeheartedly, “We did a lot of things,” George added. And, for her, “it was like a ministry.” The organization even helped people who lost their spouses, because they had to re-establish a social life.
“And we made it possible for them to travel,” she continued, noting that the price included everything, such as tips. “They didn’t have to take a dime out of their pocket, extra, for anything that we did.”
The nice part about it, said Olpere – who also served on the SSLL Board – is that the organization handled all of the arrangements for its members.
Although there was a vast variety of offerings, the membership fee was nominal, with perks including reduced costs for all SSLL courses/programs that weren’t already covered by the yearly dues.
Always striving to keep prices low, this was evident at the membership meetings, too. Different speakers were brought in for the gatherings, and a lunch was prepared by those from IRESA’s Culinary Arts & Restaurant Management program. So, for only about $6, George said that attendees were treated to a meal and also got to hear from a guest speaker.
SSLL provided its members with an outlet to stay engaged with life, experience the culture and history of other countries firsthand, revel in the unique sights right within their own state and, of course, have fun and socialize.
However, it appears the old adage is true that all good things must come to an end. It was through no fault of SSLL, though, and the decision to suspend operations was not made lightly.
Pre-pandemic, the group boasted nearly 400 members, had a sustainability drive going and counted four standing committees with a lot of volunteers hard at work.
“And of course, all of that went away with COVID,” George explained. “We tried to bring it back, but so many people are hesitant to be in a group of people.”
A dip in membership, coupled with skyrocketing prices, made it no longer feasible for SSLL to continue offering the affordable programs that people have come to love over the years.
George further noted that the high cost of living nowadays has had a particularly significant impact on those with fixed incomes.
Bus prices also went up tremendously, resulting in a hard hit to SSLL, especially since the vehicles were brought directly to the local area for the participants’ convenience.
Just prior to the onset of COVID-19, SSLL also had 11 of the seats filled on its 13-member board. But at the time their services ceased, this was down to seven members.
George said that they weren’t recruiting replacements, though, as they knew the closure was on the horizon.
When discussing how other entities and businesses have struggled amid the fallout from the pandemic, “It feels like a different time right now,” Olpere said.
“It is a different time,” agreed George who, as “Member No. 6,” had been a part of SSLL since its first year. “COVID has really changed people.”
She said that some folks are content just to stay at home. There are people who would have worked a couple more years, for instance, but find it difficult to get themselves geared up to go back. So, they have decided to simply live on less and retire now.
Although sad to see the group come to a close, SSLL representatives remain grateful for all the support they received these past 10 years. Among those credited for their contributions, are IRESA and the SSLL donors, members and volunteers.
“IRESA was wonderful to us,” George elaborated, saying that the agency not only gave them a space from which to run their office, but also a lot of support because they felt that SSLL was an asset to the community.
Olpere said that there were many amazing instructors who led the classes, too, while George added that Cooper’s efforts in forming SSLL should also be acknowledged. “This would not have happened without her.”
It would be nearly impossible to list each name, but George said that some of the other standout supporters included Doug Fitch, who created the SSLL website and aided in other technology-related tasks; Treasurer Marilyn Overholt, whom she noted did a marvelous job; Marian Charters, who was a key volunteer; and the numerous committees which put in a great deal of work.